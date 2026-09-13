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F1Grand Prix Spanje - Startgrid

ES Madring - 13 september 2026

1

GB

Lando Norris

McLaren

  • 1:31.824

2

IT

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

  • 1:31.835
  • +0.011

3

NL

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:31.964
  • +0.140

4

GB

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

  • 1:32.013
  • +0.189

5

MC

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

  • 1:32.019
  • +0.195

6

GB

George Russell

Mercedes

  • 1:32.149
  • +0.325

7

AU

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

  • 1:32.294
  • +0.470

8

NZ

Liam Lawson

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:32.316
  • +0.492

9

AR

Franco Colapinto

Alpine F1

  • 1:32.903
  • +1.079

10

GB

Arvid Lindblad

Racing Bulls

  • 1:33.041
  • +1.217

11

DE

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi

  • 1:33.223
  • +1.399

12

BR

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi

  • 1:33.388
  • +1.564

13

FR

Esteban Ocon

Haas F1

  • 1:33.667
  • +1.843

14

FR

Pierre Gasly

Alpine F1

  • 1:33.753
  • +1.929

15

JP

Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls

  • 1:34.084
  • +2.260

16

TH

Alexander Albon

Williams

  • 1:35.532
  • +3.708

17

ES

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

  • 1:35.388
  • +3.564

18

MX

Sergio Perez

Cadillac F1

  • 1:35.913
  • +4.089

19

FI

Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac F1

  • 1:38.011
  • +6.187

20

ES

Carlos Sainz jr

Williams

  • 1:35.312
  • +3.488

21

CA

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

  • geen tijd

22

GB

Oliver Bearman

Haas F1

  • geen tijd

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WK standen 2026

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Mercedes
468
2
Ferrari
346
3
McLaren
285
4
Red Bull Racing
201
5
Alpine F1
74
6
Racing Bulls
68
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
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Formule 1 kalender - 2026

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spanje
-
Bahrein
-
Bahrein
6 - 8 maa
Australië
Albert Park
13 - 15 maa
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - 29 maa
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - 12 apr
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 apr
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - 3 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
22 - 24 mei
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - 7 jun
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - 14 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - 28 jun
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
3 - 5 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
17 - 19 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - 26 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
21 - 23 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
4 - 6 sep
Italië
Monza
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2026

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
6 - 8 maa
Australië Albert Park
13 - 15 maa
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - 29 maa
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - 12 apr
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 apr
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - 3 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
22 - 24 mei
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - 7 jun
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - 14 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
26 - 28 jun
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
3 - 5 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
17 - 19 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
24 - 26 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
21 - 23 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
4 - 6 sep
Italië Monza
Bekijk volledige kalender

Coureursprofiel

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Land Nederland
  • Geb. datum 30 sep 1997 (28)
  • Geb. plaats Hasselt (Belgie), Nederland
  • Gewicht 70 kg
  • Lengte 1,8 m
Bekijk volledig profiel

Team profiel

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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