F1Grand Prix Spanje - Startgrid
Madring - 13 september 2026
1
- 1:31.824
2
- 1:31.835
- +0.011
3
- 1:31.964
- +0.140
4
- 1:32.013
- +0.189
5
- 1:32.019
- +0.195
6
- 1:32.149
- +0.325
7
- 1:32.294
- +0.470
8
- 1:32.316
- +0.492
9
- 1:32.903
- +1.079
10
- 1:33.041
- +1.217
11
- 1:33.223
- +1.399
12
- 1:33.388
- +1.564
13
- 1:33.667
- +1.843
14
- 1:33.753
- +1.929
15
- 1:34.084
- +2.260
16
- 1:35.532
- +3.708
17
- 1:35.388
- +3.564
18
- 1:35.913
- +4.089
19
- 1:38.011
- +6.187
20
- 1:35.312
- +3.488
21
- geen tijd
22
- geen tijd
Grand Prix van Spanje
Lokale tijd
-
Vrijdag
Zaterdag
Zondag
-
Vrije training 1
13:30 - 14:30
Vrije training 3
12:30 - 13:30
Race / Startgrid
15:00 - 17:00
-
Vrije training 2
17:00 - 18:00
Kwalificatie
16:00 - 17:00
Snelste ronde
15:00 - 15:00
-
-
Grand Prix van Spanje
Lokale tijd
-
Vrijdag
-
Vrije training 1
13:30 - 14:30
-
Zaterdag
-
Vrije training 3
12:30 - 13:30
-
Zondag
-
Race
15:00 - 17:00
-
Vrijdag
-
Vrije training 2
17:00 - 18:00
-
Zaterdag
-
Kwalificatie
16:00 - 17:00
-
Zondag
-
Snelste ronde
15:00 - 15:00
Test kalender
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
WK standen 2026
Pos
Coureur
Team
Punten
2
201
3
191
4
171
5
155
Pos
Team
Punten
1
468
2
346
3
285
4
201
5
74
6
68
7
21
8
16
9
11
10
3
Gerelateerd nieuws
-
Norris geeft Verstappen gelijk: "Moeten wat punten worden aangepast"13 sep 2026 12:46
-
Verstappen laat Mad Max thuis: "Hier heb je Gentle Max nodig!"13 sep 2026 12:09
-
Verstappen zorgt voor hilariteit: "Gelukkig gaat mijn starts altijd goed!"13 sep 2026 08:48
-
Verstappen kaart veiligheidsprobleem aan bij de FIA13 sep 2026 07:36
-
Mekies trots op Red Bull-prestaties: "Max was ongelooflijk"12 sep 2026 21:24
Geef je mening
Formule 1 kalender - 2026
Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spanje
-
Bahrein
-
Bahrein
6 - 8 maa
Australië
13 - 15 maa
China
27 - 29 maa
Japan
10 - 12 apr
Bahrein
17 - 19 apr
Saoedi-Arabië
1 - 3 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
22 - 24 mei
Canada
5 - 7 jun
Monaco
12 - 14 jun
Spanje
26 - 28 jun
Oostenrijk
3 - 5 jul
Groot Brittannië
17 - 19 jul
België
24 - 26 jul
Hongarije
21 - 23 aug
Nederland
4 - 6 sep
Italië
Formule 1 kalender - 2026
Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
-
-
6 - 8 maa
Australië Albert Park
13 - 15 maa
27 - 29 maa
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - 12 apr
17 - 19 apr
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - 3 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
22 - 24 mei
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - 7 jun
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - 14 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
26 - 28 jun
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
3 - 5 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
17 - 19 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
24 - 26 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
21 - 23 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
4 - 6 sep
Italië Monza
Coureursprofiel
- Team Red Bull Racing
- Punten 3.572
- Podiums 132
- Grand Prix 246
- Land Nederland
- Geb. datum 30 sep 1997 (28)
- Geb. plaats Hasselt (Belgie), Nederland
- Gewicht 70 kg
- Lengte 1,8 m
- 844.856 reacties op Red Bull Racing
- 983 leden hebben dit team als favoriet
- Tweets over Max Verstappen
Team profiel
- Team naam Red Bull Racing
- Basis Milton Keynes, Leafield, Oostenrijk
-
- Liam Lawson
- Liam Lawson
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Daniel Ricciardo 3
- Sebastian Vettel 5
- Isack Hadjar 6
- Pierre Gasly 10
- Sergio Perez 11
- Sebastian Vettel 15
- Yuki Tsunoda 22
- Daniil Kvyat 26
- Max Verstappen 33
- 920.346 reacties op Red Bull Racing
- 687 leden hebben dit team als favoriet
- Tweets over Red Bull Racing
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