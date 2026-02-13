user icon
F1F1 Test Bahrain, 13 februari 2026

F1 Test Bahrain, 13 februari 2026
Formula One World Championship The Scuderia Ferrari SF-26 of Lewis Hamilton (GBR) is recovered back to the pits on the back of a truck. 13.02.2026. Formula 1 Testing, Bahrain Test One, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Price / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Bahrain Test One - Day Three - Sakhir, Bahrain xpbimages.com Sakhir Bahrain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 Test Testing one Bahrain International Circuit BIC Manama Bahrain Sakhir Friday February 13 02 2 2026 Portrait Transporter Truck Lorry

