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F1Grand Prix Hongarije - Startgrid

HU Hungaroring - 26 juli 2026

1

GB

Lando Norris

McLaren

  • 1:17.207

2

MC

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

  • 1:17.445
  • +0.238

3

AU

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

  • 1:17.684
  • +0.477

4

NL

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:17.725
  • +0.518

5

GB

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

  • 1:17.219
  • +0.012

6

GB

George Russell

Mercedes

  • 1:17.760
  • +0.553

7

IT

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

  • 1:17.479
  • +0.272

8

FR

Isack Hadjar

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:17.856
  • +0.649

9

GB

Arvid Lindblad

Racing Bulls

  • 1:18.281
  • +1.074

10

DE

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi

  • 1:18.686
  • +1.479

11

NZ

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

  • 1:18.765
  • +1.558

12

FR

Pierre Gasly

Alpine F1

  • 1:18.844
  • +1.637

13

AR

Franco Colapinto

Alpine F1

  • 1:19.027
  • +1.820

14

BR

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi

  • 1:19.105
  • +1.898

15

FR

Esteban Ocon

Haas F1

  • 1:19.734
  • +2.527

16

ES

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

  • 1:19.808
  • +2.601

17

GB

Oliver Bearman

Haas F1

  • 1:20.233
  • +3.026

18

ES

Carlos Sainz jr

Williams

  • 1:20.621
  • +3.414

19

TH

Alexander Albon

Williams

  • 1:20.658
  • +3.451

20

CA

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

  • 1:20.659
  • +3.452

21

FI

Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac F1

  • 1:20.886
  • +3.679

22

MX

Sergio Perez

Cadillac F1

  • 1:21.322
  • +4.115

Reacties (1)

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  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 66.630

    Persoonlijk bekijk ik liever de dames van de blote tietenparade!

    • + 0
    • 26 jul 2026 - 14:50

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Coureursprofiel

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Land Nederland
  • Geb. datum 30 sep 1997 (28)
  • Geb. plaats Hasselt (Belgie), Nederland
  • Gewicht 70 kg
  • Lengte 1,8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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