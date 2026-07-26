F1Grand Prix Hongarije - Startgrid
Hungaroring - 26 juli 2026
1
- 1:17.207
2
- 1:17.445
- +0.238
3
- 1:17.684
- +0.477
4
- 1:17.725
- +0.518
5
- 1:17.219
- +0.012
6
- 1:17.760
- +0.553
7
- 1:17.479
- +0.272
8
- 1:17.856
- +0.649
9
- 1:18.281
- +1.074
10
- 1:18.686
- +1.479
11
- 1:18.765
- +1.558
12
- 1:18.844
- +1.637
13
- 1:19.027
- +1.820
14
- 1:19.105
- +1.898
15
- 1:19.734
- +2.527
16
- 1:19.808
- +2.601
17
- 1:20.233
- +3.026
18
- 1:20.621
- +3.414
19
- 1:20.658
- +3.451
20
- 1:20.659
- +3.452
21
- 1:20.886
- +3.679
22
- 1:21.322
- +4.115
Grand Prix van Hongarije
Lokale tijd
-
Vrijdag
Zaterdag
Zondag
-
Vrije training 1
13:30 - 14:30
Vrije training 3
12:30 - 13:30
-
Vrije training 2
17:00 - 18:00
Kwalificatie
16:00 - 17:00
Snelste ronde
15:00 - 15:00
-
-
Grand Prix van Hongarije
Lokale tijd
-
Vrijdag
-
Vrije training 1
13:30 - 14:30
-
Zaterdag
-
Vrije training 3
12:30 - 13:30
-
Zondag
-
-
Vrijdag
-
Vrije training 2
17:00 - 18:00
-
Zaterdag
-
Kwalificatie
16:00 - 17:00
-
Zondag
-
Snelste ronde
15:00 - 15:00
Test kalender
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
WK standen 2026
Pos
Coureur
Team
Punten
2
159
3
154
4
126
5
103
Pos
Team
Punten
1
358
2
285
3
195
4
151
5
64
6
58
7
21
8
11
9
10
10
1
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-
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-
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Geef je mening
Formule 1 kalender - 2026
Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spanje
-
Bahrein
-
Bahrein
6 - 8 maa
Australië
13 - 15 maa
China
27 - 29 maa
Japan
10 - 12 apr
Bahrein
17 - 19 apr
Saoedi-Arabië
1 - 3 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
22 - 24 mei
Canada
5 - 7 jun
Monaco
12 - 14 jun
Spanje
26 - 28 jun
Oostenrijk
3 - 5 jul
Groot Brittannië
17 - 19 jul
België
Formule 1 kalender - 2026
Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
-
-
6 - 8 maa
Australië Albert Park
13 - 15 maa
27 - 29 maa
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - 12 apr
17 - 19 apr
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - 3 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
22 - 24 mei
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - 7 jun
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - 14 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
26 - 28 jun
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
3 - 5 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
17 - 19 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
Coureursprofiel
- Team Red Bull Racing
- Punten 3.536
- Podiums 130
- Grand Prix 243
- Land Nederland
- Geb. datum 30 sep 1997 (28)
- Geb. plaats Hasselt (Belgie), Nederland
- Gewicht 70 kg
- Lengte 1,8 m
- 839.699 reacties op Red Bull Racing
- 983 leden hebben dit team als favoriet
- Tweets over Max Verstappen
Team profiel
- Team naam Red Bull Racing
- Basis Milton Keynes, Leafield, Oostenrijk
-
- Liam Lawson
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Sebastian Vettel 1
- Daniel Ricciardo 3
- Sebastian Vettel 5
- Isack Hadjar 6
- Pierre Gasly 10
- Sergio Perez 11
- Sebastian Vettel 15
- Yuki Tsunoda 22
- Daniil Kvyat 26
- Max Verstappen 33
- 914.705 reacties op Red Bull Racing
- 686 leden hebben dit team als favoriet
- Tweets over Red Bull Racing
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