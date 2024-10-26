user icon
Verstappen duidelijk over toekomst Perez: "Heb ik geen controle over"

  • Gepubliceerd op 26 okt 2024 11:22
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het is nog altijd onduidelijk wie volgend jaar de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen bij Red Bull Racing is. Sergio Perez beschikt over een langlopend contract, maar hij staat onder grote druk. Verstappen maakt zich hier niet zo druk om en stelt dat hij er geen controle over heeft.

Perez is bezig met een dramatisch seizoen in de Formule 1. Na een goed begin is hij ver teruggevallen, en hij kan zijn teamgenoot Verstappen niet bijhouden. Het zorgt ervoor dat er veel geruchten rondgaan over de toekomst van Perez bij Red Bull. Teambaas Christian Horner en teamadviseur Helmut Marko zijn kritisch en bij zusterteam VCARB krijgt Liam Lawson nu een kans. De Nieuw-Zeelander wordt al in verband gebracht met het zitje van Perez.

De Mexicaan focust zich op zichzelf, maar hij ziet ook wel in dat het beter moet gaan. Ook Verstappen wordt in Mexico geconfronteerd met alle geruchten die rondgaan over zijn teamgenoot. Als hij hiernaar wordt gevraagd door de internationale media, reageert Verstappen duidelijk: "Ik denk at er ten eerste veel dingen worden geschreven waar zelfs ik niets van weet, het team niets van weet en hij niets van weet. Dus we probeerden gewoon als een team te werken en we probeerden de best mogelijke prestaties neer te zetten. En wat er ook gebeurt, gebeurt. Ik bedoel, ik heb er toch geen controle over."

Patrace

Posts: 4.948

Ik denk niet dat de mening van Max heel veel impact zal hebben. Misschien als Horner aankomt zetten met Hamilton dat Verstappen wat wenkbrauwen zal fronsen, maar voor de rest zal het hem weinig uitmaken. Hij heeft toch het zelfvertrouwen dat hij iedereen de baas kan zijn.
  • 26 okt 2024 - 12:12
  • SennaS

    Posts: 8.004

    Mwa checo is legend he

    • 26 okt 2024 - 11:40
  • Rogier hier

    Posts: 6.539

    Natuurlijk heeft Max hier uiteindelijk weinig controle over, maar zijn mening zal gerust mee in de overweging genomen worden. Ik ben trouwens wel benieuwd wie Max graag naast zich zou willen hebben als hij moest kiezen. Ik gok op Alonso

    • 26 okt 2024 - 11:41
    • Patrace

      Posts: 4.948

      Ik denk niet dat de mening van Max heel veel impact zal hebben. Misschien als Horner aankomt zetten met Hamilton dat Verstappen wat wenkbrauwen zal fronsen, maar voor de rest zal het hem weinig uitmaken. Hij heeft toch het zelfvertrouwen dat hij iedereen de baas kan zijn.
      Daarnaast weet hij ook dat een sterke teamgenoot hem soms dwars kan zitten, maar een zwakke teamgenoot, zoals Checo, nu hem ook nooit kan helpen. Dus uiteindelijk maakt het hem weinig uit, vermoed ik.

      • 26 okt 2024 - 12:12
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 53.244

      Als Horner aankomt zetten met Hamilton zal Max in eerste instantie in de lach schieten en vragen wat Horner gedronken heeft...

      • 26 okt 2024 - 12:25
    • Patrace

      Posts: 4.948

      Haha, ja zoiets! :-) (@Larry)

      • 26 okt 2024 - 12:42
    • MrStef85

      Posts: 6.221

      Rode vodka Red Bull.

      • 26 okt 2024 - 13:14
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 25.896

    Christian Horner tijdens de PC gisteren:

    Q: So, let's talk about Checo, home race this weekend. Now in the press conference yesterday, he described 2024, and I'm quoting him now, as a terrible season. How would you describe it?
    CH: I think he's summed it up perfectly. It's been a bad year for Checo. He started strongly and obviously he's struggled for form since pretty much Imola onwards and it's been sporadic. We saw flashes of performance, Azerbaijan, arguably he could have won that race almost a month ago. So we know what he's capable of and we're hoping that we can give him a set-up and the confidence in the car to extract the kind of performances that we know he's very capable of.

    Q: What does the future hold for Checo?
    CH: Look, Checo's our driver. He's contracted for 2025. He's competitive. He's hungry. He's not happy with where he currently is. So as a team, we're doing our very best to support him. Obviously, the big weekend for him here, huge support. I think he's endorsing every product from Uber Eats to toilet roll this weekend, so it's impressive how many endorsements he's managed to line up for himself.

    Q: Christian, this is probably a nice segue to talk about Liam Lawson. How impressed were you by his comeback race in Austin?
    CH: I was very impressed. I mean, to jump in the car, a circuit that he'd not been to before, the pressure of just having to get in and get on with it over a Sprint weekend, I thought he acquitted himself very well. And I think that to go from the back to ninth and score points on his seasonal debut, I thought he did a super job.

    Q: What do you think he'd do in a Red Bull?
    CH: I mean, that's difficult to hypothesize. I mean, he's obviously a talented guy. We know a bit about him from the work he's been doing in tire testing and so on. And he's a talent that's continuing to nurture and continuing to grow. So it's interesting to see how he performs over these remaining five races.

    QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR

    Q: (Luke Smith – The Athletic) Christian, on the driver front, Helmut has suggested it might be at the end of the season that you guys make a decision on where drivers are placed next year between Liam and Checo. Is that the plan? Are you going to get to the end of the year to give it the fullness of time to assess everything? And what can Checo do in these final five races to ensure he's definitely in that seat next year?

    CH: Well, as I mentioned earlier, Checo has a contract for next year, so he's currently our driver for 2025. Obviously, there is a seat available at VCARB, and they're all Red Bull racing drivers that are on loan. So, you know, we have the benefit of time to sit down with Laurent and Peter and look at all the options.

    • 26 okt 2024 - 11:41

