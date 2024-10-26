Verstappen duidelijk over toekomst Perez: "Heb ik geen controle over"

Het is nog altijd onduidelijk wie volgend jaar de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen bij Red Bull Racing is. Sergio Perez beschikt over een langlopend contract, maar hij staat onder grote druk. Verstappen maakt zich hier niet zo druk om en stelt dat hij er geen controle over heeft.

Perez is bezig met een dramatisch seizoen in de Formule 1. Na een goed begin is hij ver teruggevallen, en hij kan zijn teamgenoot Verstappen niet bijhouden. Het zorgt ervoor dat er veel geruchten rondgaan over de toekomst van Perez bij Red Bull. Teambaas Christian Horner en teamadviseur Helmut Marko zijn kritisch en bij zusterteam VCARB krijgt Liam Lawson nu een kans. De Nieuw-Zeelander wordt al in verband gebracht met het zitje van Perez.

De Mexicaan focust zich op zichzelf, maar hij ziet ook wel in dat het beter moet gaan. Ook Verstappen wordt in Mexico geconfronteerd met alle geruchten die rondgaan over zijn teamgenoot. Als hij hiernaar wordt gevraagd door de internationale media, reageert Verstappen duidelijk: "Ik denk at er ten eerste veel dingen worden geschreven waar zelfs ik niets van weet, het team niets van weet en hij niets van weet. Dus we probeerden gewoon als een team te werken en we probeerden de best mogelijke prestaties neer te zetten. En wat er ook gebeurt, gebeurt. Ik bedoel, ik heb er toch geen controle over."