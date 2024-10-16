"Button ziet extreem scenario: "Toont aan hoe goed Max het doet"

Max Verstappen kan dit jaar voor het vierde seizoen op rij wereldkampioen worden in de Formule 1. Hij moet de schade beperken, ook omdat zijn team Red Bull Racing niet in vorm is. Jenson Button is onder in indruk van de prestaties van Verstappen.

Verstappen en Red Bull begonnen goed aan het jaar met meerdere zeges. Red Bull echter al snel terug, maar Verstappen schonk het team nog een aantal zwaar bevochten overwinningen. De verschillen werden steeds kleiner, en inmiddels is Red Bull ingehaald door McLaren. Daarnaast moet de Oostenrijkse renstal vrezen voor Ferrari in de strijd om het constructeurskampioenschap.

Extreem scenario

Enkelvoudig wereldkampioen Jenson Button wijst naar het feit dat Red Bull naar de derde plaats in het constructeurskampioenschap kan zakken. In de podcast van Sky Sports F1 legt Button zijn mening uit: "Ik kan me niet herinneren dat er ooit een team de coureurstitel won, maar slechts derde werd bij de constructeurs. Iemand zal me dat wel influisteren, maar dat is wel een extreem scenario, nietwaar?"

Ferrari

Button denkt dat dit de kracht van Verstappen laat zien. De wereldkampioen van 2009 vindt het zeer knap dat Verstappen alsnog in staat is om zijn koppositie te verdedigen: "Dat toont wel aan hoe goed Max het doet in deze auto. Maar ik zie niet in hoe Red Bull in staat is om McLaren te verslaan. Ik zie op geen enkel circuit een voordeel voor Red Bull. Maar ik kan me wel voorstellen dat Red Bull wordt uitgedaagd door Ferrari. Die kans acht ik groter dan dat Red Bull McLaren uitdaagt."