Max Verstappen kan dit jaar voor het vierde seizoen op rij wereldkampioen worden in de Formule 1. Hij moet de schade beperken, ook omdat zijn team Red Bull Racing niet in vorm is. Jenson Button is onder in indruk van de prestaties van Verstappen.
Verstappen en Red Bull begonnen goed aan het jaar met meerdere zeges. Red Bull echter al snel terug, maar Verstappen schonk het team nog een aantal zwaar bevochten overwinningen. De verschillen werden steeds kleiner, en inmiddels is Red Bull ingehaald door McLaren. Daarnaast moet de Oostenrijkse renstal vrezen voor Ferrari in de strijd om het constructeurskampioenschap.
Enkelvoudig wereldkampioen Jenson Button wijst naar het feit dat Red Bull naar de derde plaats in het constructeurskampioenschap kan zakken. In de podcast van Sky Sports F1 legt Button zijn mening uit: "Ik kan me niet herinneren dat er ooit een team de coureurstitel won, maar slechts derde werd bij de constructeurs. Iemand zal me dat wel influisteren, maar dat is wel een extreem scenario, nietwaar?"
Button denkt dat dit de kracht van Verstappen laat zien. De wereldkampioen van 2009 vindt het zeer knap dat Verstappen alsnog in staat is om zijn koppositie te verdedigen: "Dat toont wel aan hoe goed Max het doet in deze auto. Maar ik zie niet in hoe Red Bull in staat is om McLaren te verslaan. Ik zie op geen enkel circuit een voordeel voor Red Bull. Maar ik kan me wel voorstellen dat Red Bull wordt uitgedaagd door Ferrari. Die kans acht ik groter dan dat Red Bull McLaren uitdaagt."
"Button ziet extreem scenario: "Toont aan hoe goed Max het doet"
Jenson heeft gelijk, Jenson heeft altíj́d gelijk.
Max doet het gewoon goed, hij probeert de schade te beperken en dat gaat hem voorlopig goed af.....en gelukkig krijgt hij alle hulp van Sergio.
Zie je wel dat Jenson gelijk heeft, zelfs jij zegt het.
Jenson, ik mag dat van Larry zeggen, heeft inderdaad gezegd dat Hamilton veel beter is dan je vriend George, Ouw.
Goed dat je het eens bent. Anders krijg je wel de hele Hamilton fan groep over je heen. Zijn bijna allemaal mannen. Hoop dat je het er voor over hebt in verband met die odd dame.
@Drunt: "Voor deze ene keer ga ik met Jenson mee."
Button vertelde al dat hij nog kaartjes voor de Efteling had...
Je Behandeling werkt zijn vruchten af
Het laat niet alleen de kracht van Verstappen zien, maar ook de zwakte van de tweede coureur. Als Pérez een beetje normaal had gepresteerd had Red Bull waarschijnlijk nog steeds eerste gestaan bij de constructeurs.
Maar je doet het als team samen. Dus als het management niet ingrijpt als mensen niet presteren is dit de consequentie.
Het zal Max allemaal een hele dikke vette Mexicaanse worst zijn. Die wil maar 1 ding, en er gewoon simply lovely 4 op een rij van maken.
Ik denk dat het Max wel degelijk boeit Niet vanwege de constructeurstitel, want dat zal hem inderdaad een zorg zijn, maar hij wil wel graag dat Checo hem kan helpen door kort achter hem te finishen en zo punten bij de concurrentie (lees: Norris) vandaan te halen. Dat zou Verstappen immers enorm helpen bij het binnenslepen van zijn 4e titel. Maar Pérez verzaakt.
BOX BOX BOX - EP. 1 | Verstappen, Stella and Tombazis
share their thoughts on speed
11 okt 2024
In the first episode of “Box Box Box”, Tom Clarkson interviews Max Verstappen,
Nikolas Tombazis and Andrea Stella to talk about something they live everyday with:
speed.
Tom’s new friend, Tyre, also has something very curious to ask.
“Box Box Box - Soft, medium and hard talks about F1®” is the first show hosted by Pirelli.
In each episode, Tom Clarkson interviews three different guests, focusing on one topic:
a quick stop into the world of Formula 1®.
Max is meteen de eerste 7 minuten aan het woord.
https://youtu.be/RcXMZmI0RW0
Max is natuurlijk een topcoureur maar het feit dat rbr desondanks niet het wcc wint ligt 100% aan koekenbakker Perez.
Dat vergeet Button in zijn betoog mee te wegen.
Max is buitenaards, en Checo komt gewoon uit Mexico!
Maar wel uit het Zuid-Amerikaanse deel van Mexico...
Maar even hier. Zojuist alleen nog maar op Autosport te lezen (subscribe):
EXCLUSIVE: FIA acts for US GP on suspicions over front bib parc ferme trick
Tech intrigue erupts ahead of USA GP over potential floor exploit
Growing suspicions of a cunning Formula 1 car ride height adjustment trick under parc ferme conditions has triggered an immediate FIA response from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Autosport can reveal.
Sources have revealed that discussions have taken place between several teams and the FIA over recent weeks to discuss concerns that one unidentified outfit may have found a clever way to adjust front bib clearance between qualifying and the race.
Being able to raise and lower the bib, even by a small amount, between qualifying and the race would deliver a noticeable benefit in terms of perfecting the different ride height requirements between a low-fuel single-lap run and the needs for a heavier car over a race distance.
However, making such an adjustment would be a clear breach of F1’s technical regulations that outlaw changes to the aerodynamic configuration of the car – apart from the front wing – once the car is in parc ferme.
Article 40.2 of F1’s Technical Regulations outlines the components that can be changed, and the only changes in terms of bodywork that are allowed are: “The aerodynamic set up of the front wing may be adjusted using the existing parts. No parts may be added, removed or replaced.”
Article 40.9 adds: “A competitor may not modify any part on the car.”
To ensure that teams do not have devices that allow for easy modifications, the rules add: “it must be clear from physical inspection that changes cannot be made without the use of tools.”
However, the suspicions that have erupted are that a team has designed its car in such a way that it was possible to adjust the clearance of the front bib – also known as a T-tray – through a change of settings inside the cockpit.
This alteration in theory could be easily done by a mechanic during the regular car assessment work that is undertaken between qualifying and the race, and would be undetected to outside observers.
It is understood teams have been alerted to the possibility of this happening through the design details of all cars needing to be uploaded to FIA servers on open-source components – which all competitors have access to.
The FIA has taken on board the concerns of teams about the possibility of such a device and has decided to take action from this weekend’s race in Austin.
But, while the governing body is clear that any such device that altered the front bib under parc ferme conditions would be illegal, it says it has received no conclusive evidence that such a trick has been used by anyone in F1.
However, with immediate effect, the FIA is changing procedures to check on front bib characteristics from Austin – and this could include using seals on any device that is used to alter the T-tray angle.
An FIA spokesman told Autosport: “Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.
“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.
“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.
“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”
The revelation about a potential trick system in F1 comes ahead of an intense end to the season, with six races remaining and the outcome of both titles closely fought.
