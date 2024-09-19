Verstappen snapt verzoek van FIA-president niet: "Hoe oud zijn we?"

FIA-president Mohammed Ben Sulayem zorgde in Singapore voor de nodige onrust. Hij is helemaal klaar met het gevloek van de coureurs over de boordradio en hij wil verandering zien. Max Verstappen vindt dat onzin en hij stelt dat ze geen vijf of zes jaar oud zijn.
FIA-president Mohammed Ben Sulayem zorgde voor de nodige vraagtekens in een interview met Motorsport.com. Hij stelde dat coureurs geen rappers zijn, en dat hij het niet fijn vindt dat de coureurs veel vloeken. De FIA heeft een de FOM gevraagd om het gevloek tijdens de races te minimaliseren op de televisie. Radioberichten met een scheldwoord bevatten al een soort piepje, maar Ben Sulayem wil liever helemaal geen scheldwoorden horen.
Max Verstappen begrijpt niets van de uitspraken van Ben Sulayem. Tijdens de persconferentie in Singapore gebruikte hij al het woord 'fucked', en daarna reageerde hij op de FIA-president: "Het klopt dat ik weleens scheld, maar dat zal voor iedereen in deze ruimte gelden. Iemand beledigen is wat anders. Wij hebben de pech dat het allemaal wordt uitgezonden en dat mensen het vervolgens oppikken. De auto is fucked, kan ik dat niet zeggen? Hoe oud zijn we, vijf of zes jaar? Dat gaat toch nergens over. En ook al kijken kinderen van die leeftijd hierna, dan zullen ze als ze iets ouder worden ook vast wel eens een scheldwoord gebruiken als ze met hun vrienden zijn."
FIA-president Mohammed Ben Sulayem zorgde in Singapore voor de nodige onrust. Hij is helemaal klaar met het gevloek v...
Het Formule 1-circus reist dit weekend af naar Singapore voor de achttiende Grand Prix van 2024. Zoals gebruikelijk z...
FIA-president Mohammed Ben Sulayem zorgde vandaag voor de nodige vraagtekens in de Formule 1. Hij is niet blij met he...
Het team van McLaren kende een geweldig weekend in Azerbeidzjan. Het team uit Woking wist de race met Oscar Piastri t...
Posts: 4.992
Ik heb het niet gelezen. Maar waar de fkc gaat het allemaal over dan?
De vader van een vriend van mij was dominee, ik vergeet nooit dat hij een grote kast wilde verplaatsen er vervolgens met zijn vinger onder kwam te zitten er een uit zijn tenen komend "WEL VERBAZEND" uit gooide.
Het kan dus wel he ! :)
Posts: 14.959
Ik begin al te vloeken als ik 'n ander zichzelf pijn zie doen.
Posts: 5.873
"Hoe oud zijn we, vijf of zes jaar? "
------
Raar dat ie zelf niet weet hoe oud hij is.
Off Topic van AS.
Perez and Sainz cleared the air during "awkward" medical centre meeting after Baku crash
“We were awkwardly sat next to each other for 20 minutes in the medical centre, both with a heart rate monitor and controlling our vitals,” said Sainz.
“We were looking at each other and saying: ‘mate, what the f.u.ck happened there? And we were like: I don't know. But I promise I didn't do anything bad to you, Checo. I didn't close you off. I didn’t do anything’.
“We were having this dialogue and trying to analyse what happened. And suddenly, after these 20 minutes, we were like: this sport is so shit sometimes. How can we be here and missing out on the podium? We had the podium.
“Charles was dying on his hard tyres out there. We were probably both going to have a go at him. And we were both sitting there like: ‘how on earth did we manage to not finish in the podium?’
“It was a podium coming - and in the end we kind of joked about it, so no hard feelings with each other.”
Perez echoed the sentiment of the Spaniard as the two drivers rued the collision that cost them both an impressive haul of points.
“Once we took our helmets off, we realised that we both screwed it up, that finishing a race like that was really disappointing,” Perez said.
“We were in the medical centre, and they were checking us out, we were both fine and we both wanted to leave as soon as possible because we were both super, super sad with the outcome.
“It is behind us and I really hope we can both have a really strong end to the season.
“I think it was just wrong moves at the wrong time and I think in the end it is just irrelevant at the moment, who is to blame.
“We both ended up with zero points, damaging our teams a lot and it was something we were having a chat, and we were thinking the amount of damage for us, with especially Charles struggling so much, that in the end we should have been on the podium, but we were not. But it is irrelevant now, let’s turn the page.”
Posts: 7.910
Wel grappig dat juist Max zich hierover uitspreekt.
Grappig hè, als hij één van de drie coureurs in de PC is die daar antwoord op geeft, terwijl die andere twee dat daarna deden, ook Yuki. Grappig hè?!
@nr76, nu is jouw bericht wel 40 min later geplaatst.
Posts: 7.910
Nog grappiger als ook Yuki daar zijn mening over geeft inderdaad. Dat zijn de twee mannen die meest schelden.
Posts: 220
Als ik Verstappen bezig zie en hoor lijkt het inderdaad of hij geestelijk niet ouder is dan 5 of 6 jaar. Aardje naar zijn vaartje, respect en fatsoen zit er niet in.
Posts: 6.466
Ik bespeur afgunst
Lokale tijd
11:30 - 12:30
11:30 - 12:30
14:00 - 16:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:00 - 16:00
14:00 - 16:00
Lokale tijd
11:30 - 12:30
11:30 - 12:30
14:00 - 16:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:00 - 16:00
14:00 - 16:00
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Altijd direct op de hoogte van het laatste Max Verstappen en formule 1 nieuws van GPtoday? Met het inschakelen van gratis website push notificaties mis je niets.
Stoffelman
Posts: 5.873
"Hoe oud zijn we, vijf of zes jaar? "
------
Raar dat ie zelf niet weet hoe oud hij is.