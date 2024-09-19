Verstappen snapt verzoek van FIA-president niet: "Hoe oud zijn we?"

FIA-president Mohammed Ben Sulayem zorgde in Singapore voor de nodige onrust. Hij is helemaal klaar met het gevloek van de coureurs over de boordradio en hij wil verandering zien. Max Verstappen vindt dat onzin en hij stelt dat ze geen vijf of zes jaar oud zijn.

FIA-president Mohammed Ben Sulayem zorgde voor de nodige vraagtekens in een interview met Motorsport.com. Hij stelde dat coureurs geen rappers zijn, en dat hij het niet fijn vindt dat de coureurs veel vloeken. De FIA heeft een de FOM gevraagd om het gevloek tijdens de races te minimaliseren op de televisie. Radioberichten met een scheldwoord bevatten al een soort piepje, maar Ben Sulayem wil liever helemaal geen scheldwoorden horen.

Max Verstappen begrijpt niets van de uitspraken van Ben Sulayem. Tijdens de persconferentie in Singapore gebruikte hij al het woord 'fucked', en daarna reageerde hij op de FIA-president: "Het klopt dat ik weleens scheld, maar dat zal voor iedereen in deze ruimte gelden. Iemand beledigen is wat anders. Wij hebben de pech dat het allemaal wordt uitgezonden en dat mensen het vervolgens oppikken. De auto is fucked, kan ik dat niet zeggen? Hoe oud zijn we, vijf of zes jaar? Dat gaat toch nergens over. En ook al kijken kinderen van die leeftijd hierna, dan zullen ze als ze iets ouder worden ook vast wel eens een scheldwoord gebruiken als ze met hun vrienden zijn."