Todt haalt uit naar opvolger Ben Sulayem: "Ken zijn karakter"

Mohammed Ben Sulayem fungeert sinds eind 2021 als president van de FIA. In de afgelopen twee jaar heeft hij al het nodige meegemaakt. Hij nam de functie over van Jean Todt en hij meldde bij zijn aantreden dat er flinke tekorten zouden zijn. Volgens Todt liggen die zaakjes echter iets anders.

Ben Sulayem heeft als president van de FIA al met flink wat relletjes te maken gehad. Hij mocht direct puin gaan ruimen na de controversiële seizoensfinale van 2021, hij kreeg te maken met de budgetcapzaak omtrent Red Bull Racing en recent ontving hij veel kritiek voor het onderzoek naar Toto en Susie Wolff. Bij zijn aantreden stelde Ben Sulayem dat er onder leiding van Todt flinke tekorten waren ontstaan bij de FIA.

Todt heeft nooit echt gereageerd op deze beweringen van Ben Sulayem. Nu heeft hij dat voor het eerst wel gedaan en bij L'Equipe is hij kritisch: "Toen ik vertrok lag er meer dan 250 miljoen euro in reserve. In 2009 hadden we amper 40 miljoen, terwijl de FIA een paar jaar eerder de commerciële rechten voor 100 jaar aan de Formule 1 had verkocht. Ik noem het geen tekort. Toen ik vertrok was het budget bijna drie keer zo hoog, met veel nieuwe competities en inkomstenbronnen. Ik ben niet verrast, ik wist wie mijn opvolger was en ik ken zijn karakter."