'Familie Schumacher onderneemt juridische stappen tegen tijdschrift'

De rel omtrent het 'interview' met Michael Schumacher door het Duitse tijdschrift Die Aktuelle lijkt een staartje te gaan krijgen. De familie Schumacher is vanzelfsprekend niet te spreken over de actie van het magazine. Die Aktuelle kan dan ook snel bericht verwachten van de Schumachers aangezien de familie juridische stappen wil ondernemen.

In de afgelopen dagen is er flink wat ophef ontstaan door de actie van Die Aktuelle. Het tijdschrift kondigde namelijk een interview met zevenvoudig wereldkampioen Michael Schumacher aan. De Duitser stond op de voorpagina en men publiceerde zelfs een interview. Al snel bleek dat dit interview nep was en dat de antwoorden waren gegeven door kunstmatige intelligentie.

In Duitsland spreken veel mensen schande van de actie van het tijdschrift. Ook de familie Schumacher is niet te spreken over de actie van Die Aktuelle. Schumachers huidige toestand is onbekend aangezien hij sinds zijn ski-ongeval in 2013 niet meer in de openbaarheid is verschenen. Tegenover het Amerikaanse ESPN laat een woordvoerder van de familie Schumacher weten dat ze juridische stappen gaan zetten tegen het tijdschrift. Hoe deze rel gaat aflopen is dan ook nog niet duidelijk.