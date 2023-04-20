'Familie Schumacher onderneemt juridische stappen tegen tijdschrift'

De rel omtrent het 'interview' met Michael Schumacher door het Duitse tijdschrift Die Aktuelle lijkt een staartje te gaan krijgen. De familie Schumacher is vanzelfsprekend niet te spreken over de actie van het magazine. Die Aktuelle kan dan ook snel bericht verwachten van de Schumachers aangezien de familie juridische stappen wil ondernemen.
In de afgelopen dagen is er flink wat ophef ontstaan door de actie van Die Aktuelle. Het tijdschrift kondigde namelijk een interview met zevenvoudig wereldkampioen Michael Schumacher aan. De Duitser stond op de voorpagina en men publiceerde zelfs een interview. Al snel bleek dat dit interview nep was en dat de antwoorden waren gegeven door kunstmatige intelligentie.
In Duitsland spreken veel mensen schande van de actie van het tijdschrift. Ook de familie Schumacher is niet te spreken over de actie van Die Aktuelle. Schumachers huidige toestand is onbekend aangezien hij sinds zijn ski-ongeval in 2013 niet meer in de openbaarheid is verschenen. Tegenover het Amerikaanse ESPN laat een woordvoerder van de familie Schumacher weten dat ze juridische stappen gaan zetten tegen het tijdschrift. Hoe deze rel gaat aflopen is dan ook nog niet duidelijk.
Lijkt wel of Michael een verdienmodel moet zijn.
Ik vraag mij werkelijk af wat ertegen is om wat openheid te geven, daar wordt toch niemand slechter van ?
Posts: 10.254
De ene helft van de F1 fans willen horen hoe het met hem is, de andere helft hoeft het niet te weten of interesseert het niet....dus is het aan de familie hoe ze daarmee omgaan en of ze iets naar buiten willen brengen omtrent de hele toestand.
Ben je nog steeds lam Harry? Ik vraag dit omdat je zoveel onzin uitbraakt.
Hoevaak moeten zijn vrouw, kinderen, broer en goede vrienden nog aangeven dat Michael het recht heeft om buiten de media om zijn leven te leiden? Nog 10x?
Nog 100x?
Kan je het over 10 jaar wel accepteren? Heb je de familie een kaartje gestuurd om ze een hart onder de riem te steken of ben je gewoon zo iemand die vindt dat hij recht heeft op iemands medische prive gegevens omdat hij hem wel eens op tv gezien heeft?
Posts: 32.002
Ik hoop dat de juristen van de familie Schumacher dat blad helemaal kaput machen!
Posts: 39.335
Het bericht op E S P N (US)...
__________________________________________________________
[b} Michael Schumacher family to take legal action over fake AI interview [/b]
Michael Schumacher's family plans to take legal action against a German magazine that ran an AI-generated interview with the Formula One legend.
German outlet Die Aktuelle ran a front cover spread promising an exclusive interview with Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since suffering a serious brain injury in a December 2013 skiing accident.
The magazine claimed it had the first interview with the seven-time F1 champion, promising "No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends. But answers from him! By Michael Schumacher, 54!"
Only after the 'interview' with Schumacher in its magazine is it revealed the article has been generated by an AI chatbot.
A Schumacher family spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that legal action will be taken.
Since the skiing accident, the family has gone to great lengths to protect the privacy of Michael, and his medical condition is unknown.
He is believed to be at the family's home in Switzerland.
Die Aktuelle has a history with the Schumachers
In 2014, the magazine posted a picture of Michael and wife Corinna on the front cover, with the headline "Awake", only for the piece in question to have been about people who have awoken from comas in the past.
The magazine also won a legal case against the Schumachers the next year after a front cover saying "a new love" had entered Corinna's life, only for the article to be about the couple's daughter, Gina.
Corinna Schumacher has spoken about her husband's condition only at the end of a Netflix documentary about his F1 career, titled "Schumacher."
"Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find," she said.
"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.
We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said.
It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."
Schumacher's son, Mick, raced in F1 for the Haas team in 2021 and 2022, but is without a race seat in 2023. Mick Schumacher is the reserve driver for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who shares the record with Mick's father on seven world titles.
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
