Michael Masi is de wedstrijdleider van de Formule 1. Hij moet het hele veld in goede banen leiden en dat zorgt soms voor veel onrust. Toch is er iemand bereidt geweest om een heerlijke voice-over te maken van de wedstrijdleider die even ging kijken of de baan goed schoon was na een incident in de F2.
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Reacties (26)Login om te reageren
CTRA
Posts: 3.679
Hilarisch
Verstoppen
Posts: 1.813
Ik doe het in m’n broek!
Beri
Posts: 4.561
Het zal mijn humör niet zijn..
BrRacing
Posts: 9.657
CTRA, jij zit ons toch niet in de maling te nemen he?
CTRA
Posts: 3.679
Oprecht, doe het in m'n broek.
Als ik er nu aan denk spuit het bier uit m'n neusgaten
Larry Perkins
Posts: 22.928
Is het volgende ook hilarisch?
Een echte quote van Masi (geplaatst door de biebiesie):
“I can only push as many buttons as I can.”
Michael Masi, 05/12/2021.
Reactie van Lorraine McKenna van de biebiesie:
“I think this is my favourite quote of the entire season.
Who would be an F1 race director, eh?”
Zou mooi zijn als ze de meeste “buttons” van Masi zouden afpakken...
Uiteraard kan die Engelse biebiesie-miep de quote van Masi wel waarderen...
Kubica
Posts: 4.302
Breaking hilarisch zou ik zeggen.
da_bartman
Posts: 2.599
dus Brick, dit is volgens jou hilarisch? Ik ben benieuwd wat een filmpje dat wél grappig is met jou doet.
Modest71
Posts: 2.967
Dat je erop hebt geklikt, ik zou ook dubbel liggen ;)
henny jr
Posts: 1.263
ja inderdaad, wat is dit hilarisch zeg.......
BuffelK
Posts: 41
Ik was van plan om naar bed te gaan, maar gelukkig heb ik deze hilariteit nog net mee kunnen pakken.
Hagueian
Posts: 1.840
Masi: Dus je ken kiezen heh? Ff vegeh of anders een veel zwaardere straf. Dan gaan we ff naar het marktplein heh.
BrRacing
Posts: 9.657
Als je hier om kunt lachen ben je net zo gaar als die halfgare hese voiceover. Gevalletje gebrek aan beter zullen we maar zeggen.
BiKing
Posts: 45
Nou wat hilarisch. Not.
Modest71
Posts: 2.967
Jij zijn klik-spanen vrienden.
schwantz34
Posts: 25.718
Bezembuddies.
Modest71
Posts: 2.967
Strooi-wagens
schwantz34
Posts: 25.718
Ik veeg de vloer aan met dit filmpie.
JDinkelman
Posts: 2.028
*bereidt geweest" Bijwoord + t?
Larry Perkins
Posts: 22.928
Past goed bij het niveau van het filmpje...
TheStijg
Posts: 3.516
Ik dacht laat ik er nu eens niets van zeggen en ben bereidT nu ook weer mijn mondT te houden.
Modest71
Posts: 2.967
Breaking!
Ja hoor
Decision 10 second time penalty imposed after the race
(10 seconds added to elapsed race time).
2 penalty points (total of 7 for the 12 month period).
Modest71
Posts: 2.967
No / Driver 33 - Max Verstappen
Competitor Red Bull Racing Honda
Time 22:19
Session Race
Fact Car 33 braked in a manner which caused a collision with Car 44 in turn 26.
Offence Breach of Article 2 (e) Chapter IV Appendix L of the FIA International Sporting Code.
Decision 10 second time penalty imposed after the race
(10 seconds added to elapsed race time).
2 penalty points (total of 7 for the 12 month period)
Numnum
Posts: 3.505
Waar is het HI-LA-RI-SCHE filmpje wat werd beloofd?
Of heb ik niet voldoende tiktok humor in me?
schwantz34
Posts: 25.718
Jij bent meer van de Numnum.
Modest71
Posts: 2.967
Reason The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 33 (Max Verstappen), the driver of car 44
(Lewis Hamilton) and team representative, reviewed the video and telemetry
evidence and determined that the driver of Car 33 was predominantly at fault.
At turn 21 the driver of car 33 was given the instruction to give back a position to car
44 and was told by the team to do so “strategically”. Car 33 slowed significantly at
turn 26. However, it was obvious that neither driver wanted to take the lead prior to
DRS detection line 3.
The driver of Car 33 stated that he was wondering why Car 44 had not overtaken and
the driver of Car 44 stated that, not having been aware at that stage that Car 33 was
giving the position back, was unaware of the reason Car 33 was slowing. In deciding
to penalise the driver of Car 33, the key point for the Stewards was that the driver of
Car 33 then braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, resulting in 2.4g deceleration.
Whilst accepting that the driver of Car 44 could have overtaken Car 33 when that car
first slowed, we understand why he (and the driver of Car 33) did not wish to be the
first to cross the DRS.
However, the sudden braking by the driver of Car 33 was determined by the Stewards
to be erratic and hence the predominant cause of the collision and hence the
standard penalty of 10 seconds for this type of incident, is imposed.
Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the
Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and
Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.