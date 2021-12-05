user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
<b>Video: </b>HI-LA-RI-SCHE voice-over van Michael Masi tijdens GP Jeddah

Video: HI-LA-RI-SCHE voice-over van Michael Masi tijdens GP Jeddah

  • Gepubliceerd op 05 dec 2021 22:47
  • comments 26
  • Door: Brick van Boxtel

Michael Masi is de wedstrijdleider van de Formule 1. Hij moet het hele veld in goede banen leiden en dat zorgt soms voor veel onrust. Toch is er iemand bereidt geweest om een heerlijke voice-over te maken van de wedstrijdleider die even ging kijken of de baan goed schoon was na een incident in de F2.

 

Meer over F1 Nieuws Horner fel tegen de wedstrijdleiding: "Bij race control hadden ze ook wat moeite"

Horner fel tegen de wedstrijdleiding: "Bij race control hadden ze ook wat moeite"

5 dec
 Wolff nog lang niet klaar met Saoedisch duel: "Dit is nog niet klaar!"

Wolff nog lang niet klaar met Saoedisch duel: "Dit is nog niet klaar!"

5 dec
F1 Nieuws
<< Vorige artikel Volgende artikel >>

Reacties (26)

Login om te reageren
  • CTRA

    Posts: 3.679

    Hilarisch

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 22:55
    • Verstoppen

      Posts: 1.813

      Ik doe het in m’n broek!

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 22:59
    • Beri

      Posts: 4.561

      Het zal mijn humör niet zijn..

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:05
    • BrRacing

      Posts: 9.657

      CTRA, jij zit ons toch niet in de maling te nemen he?

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:08
    • CTRA

      Posts: 3.679

      Oprecht, doe het in m'n broek.
      Als ik er nu aan denk spuit het bier uit m'n neusgaten

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:15
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 22.928

      Is het volgende ook hilarisch?
      Een echte quote van Masi (geplaatst door de biebiesie):

      “I can only push as many buttons as I can.”
      Michael Masi, 05/12/2021.

      Reactie van Lorraine McKenna van de biebiesie:
      “I think this is my favourite quote of the entire season.
      Who would be an F1 race director, eh?”

      Zou mooi zijn als ze de meeste “buttons” van Masi zouden afpakken...

      Uiteraard kan die Engelse biebiesie-miep de quote van Masi wel waarderen...

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:21
  • Kubica

    Posts: 4.302

    Breaking hilarisch zou ik zeggen.

    • + 3
    • 5 dec 2021 - 22:57
  • da_bartman

    Posts: 2.599

    dus Brick, dit is volgens jou hilarisch? Ik ben benieuwd wat een filmpje dat wél grappig is met jou doet.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 22:58
    • Modest71

      Posts: 2.967

      Dat je erop hebt geklikt, ik zou ook dubbel liggen ;)

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:01
  • henny jr

    Posts: 1.263

    ja inderdaad, wat is dit hilarisch zeg.......

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:04
  • BuffelK

    Posts: 41

    Ik was van plan om naar bed te gaan, maar gelukkig heb ik deze hilariteit nog net mee kunnen pakken.

    • + 1
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:04
  • Hagueian

    Posts: 1.840

    Masi: Dus je ken kiezen heh? Ff vegeh of anders een veel zwaardere straf. Dan gaan we ff naar het marktplein heh.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:07
  • BrRacing

    Posts: 9.657

    Als je hier om kunt lachen ben je net zo gaar als die halfgare hese voiceover. Gevalletje gebrek aan beter zullen we maar zeggen.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:07
  • BiKing

    Posts: 45

    Nou wat hilarisch. Not.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:08
  • Modest71

    Posts: 2.967

    Jij zijn klik-spanen vrienden.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:10
  • schwantz34

    Posts: 25.718

    Ik veeg de vloer aan met dit filmpie.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:17
  • JDinkelman

    Posts: 2.028

    *bereidt geweest" Bijwoord + t?

    • + 1
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:20
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 22.928

      Past goed bij het niveau van het filmpje...

      • + 1
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:26
    • TheStijg

      Posts: 3.516

      Ik dacht laat ik er nu eens niets van zeggen en ben bereidT nu ook weer mijn mondT te houden.

      • + 0
      • 5 dec 2021 - 23:30
  • Modest71

    Posts: 2.967

    Breaking!

    Ja hoor

    Decision 10 second time penalty imposed after the race
    (10 seconds added to elapsed race time).
    2 penalty points (total of 7 for the 12 month period).

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:40
  • Modest71

    Posts: 2.967

    No / Driver 33 - Max Verstappen
    Competitor Red Bull Racing Honda
    Time 22:19
    Session Race
    Fact Car 33 braked in a manner which caused a collision with Car 44 in turn 26.
    Offence Breach of Article 2 (e) Chapter IV Appendix L of the FIA International Sporting Code.
    Decision 10 second time penalty imposed after the race
    (10 seconds added to elapsed race time).
    2 penalty points (total of 7 for the 12 month period)

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:41
  • Numnum

    Posts: 3.505

    Waar is het HI-LA-RI-SCHE filmpje wat werd beloofd?
    Of heb ik niet voldoende tiktok humor in me?

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:41
  • Modest71

    Posts: 2.967

    Reason The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 33 (Max Verstappen), the driver of car 44
    (Lewis Hamilton) and team representative, reviewed the video and telemetry
    evidence and determined that the driver of Car 33 was predominantly at fault.
    At turn 21 the driver of car 33 was given the instruction to give back a position to car
    44 and was told by the team to do so “strategically”. Car 33 slowed significantly at
    turn 26. However, it was obvious that neither driver wanted to take the lead prior to
    DRS detection line 3.
    The driver of Car 33 stated that he was wondering why Car 44 had not overtaken and
    the driver of Car 44 stated that, not having been aware at that stage that Car 33 was
    giving the position back, was unaware of the reason Car 33 was slowing. In deciding
    to penalise the driver of Car 33, the key point for the Stewards was that the driver of
    Car 33 then braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, resulting in 2.4g deceleration.
    Whilst accepting that the driver of Car 44 could have overtaken Car 33 when that car
    first slowed, we understand why he (and the driver of Car 33) did not wish to be the
    first to cross the DRS.
    However, the sudden braking by the driver of Car 33 was determined by the Stewards
    to be erratic and hence the predominant cause of the collision and hence the
    standard penalty of 10 seconds for this type of incident, is imposed.
    Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the
    Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and
    Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

    • + 0
    • 5 dec 2021 - 23:42

SA Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië

Lokale tijd 

SA Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië

Lokale tijd 

Gerelateerd nieuws

WK standen 2021

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Mercedes
546.5
2
Red Bull Racing
541.5
3
Ferrari
297.5
4
McLaren
258
5
Alpine F1
137
6
Alpha Tauri
111
7
Aston Martin
77
8
Williams
23
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
11
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Geef je mening

De Formule 1 is spannender dan ooit?

Formule 1 kalender - 2021

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
26 - 28 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
16 - 18 apr
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
30 - 2 mei
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
7 - 9 mei
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
20 - 23 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
4 - 6 jun
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
18 - 20 jun
Frankrijk
Paul Ricard
25 - 27 jun
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
2 - 4 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
16 - 18 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
30 - 1 aug
Hongarije
Hungaroring
27 - 29 aug
België
Spa-Francorchamps
3 - 5 sep
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
10 - 12 sep
Italië
Monza
24 - 26 sep
Rusland
Sochi Autodrom
8 - 10 okt
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
8 - 10 okt
Turkije
Istanbul Park
22 - 24 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
5 - 7 nov
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
12 - 14 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
19 - 21 nov
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
3 - 5 dec
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
10 - 12 dec
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2021

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
26 - 28 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
16 - 18 apr
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
30 - 2 mei
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
7 - 9 mei
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
20 - 23 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
4 - 6 jun
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
18 - 20 jun
Frankrijk Paul Ricard
25 - 27 jun
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
2 - 4 jul
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
16 - 18 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
30 - 1 aug
Hongarije Hungaroring
27 - 29 aug
België Spa-Francorchamps
3 - 5 sep
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
10 - 12 sep
Italië Monza
24 - 26 sep
Rusland Sochi Autodrom
8 - 10 okt
Japan Circuit Suzuka
8 - 10 okt
Turkije Istanbul Park
22 - 24 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Circuit of the Americas
5 - 7 nov
Mexico (land) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
12 - 14 nov
Brazilië Interlagos
19 - 21 nov
Qatar Losail International Circuit
3 - 5 dec
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
10 - 12 dec
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender
show sidebar