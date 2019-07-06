user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Stroll: 'Roll of the dice' strategies necessary for points chances

  • Published on 06 Jul 2019 10:04
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Lance Stroll has said he believes by putting the team's two cars on alternate tyre strategies helps with scoring points during races.

The Canadian driver admits that although applying the alternate means a bigger gamble, it offers rewards to the team should it come off.

Racing Point currently sits in seventh position in the constructors' championship coming into the British Grand Prix weekend, hoping for a good result at the circuit where the team's premises and factory are located.

"We always try to do one car on one strategy and another car on another strategy, otherwise you diminish your chances of scoring points," Stroll said. "It's always down to the roll of the dice on a Sunday.

"In Canada, I think it worked, and even in Paul Ricard. We didn't score points but it was still a good strategy. It always depends on a number of factors, and you can't always do it, but when there are two or three stops and chances of tyre degradation, you can mix it up."

Strong starts key to making positions in modern F1

Stroll also spoke of how he believes that making strong starts off the line is key to making up positions on the first lap in modern F1, especially in races where little overtaking is done. 

Quick starts and position gains have become a common feat for Stroll during the opening laps of recent races, but he insists that each start is unique and there is no way to predict or prepare what will happen on the run to the first corner.

"Every start is unique and you cannot predict what is coming to happen," Stroll commented. "There is an element of risk like understanding where to position the care on the opening lap or where to overtake or take risks without too much consequence.

"We've definitely been good at picking up places on the opening lap and it's something we got to keep on doing.

"In modern-day F1 it can be such a track position race after lap one that it's extremely important to position your car and get a good launch off the line for the first lap."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,591

    his race pace is pretty impressive, i must admit

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 14:38
  • f1dave

    Posts: 645

    Lost out to team mate eight times during qualifying and seven times in races, not sure he's right about this.

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2019 - 17:04

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Lance Stroll 18
cour-pic
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Oct 29 1998 (20)
  • Place of b. Montreal, Canada
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar