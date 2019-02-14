Jenzer Motorsport
Jenzer Motorsport
- Team name Jenzer Motorsport
- Base Lyss, Switzerland
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1993
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 60 comments on Jenzer Motorsport
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Jenzer Motorsport
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On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Federico Malvestiti ...
Sep 3 2022Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Calan Williams (AUS)...
Aug 28 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Filip Ugran (ROM) Je...
Jun 18 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Johnathan Hoggard (G...
Jun 18 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Pierre-Louis Chovet ...
May 7 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Cameron Das (USA) Ca...
Jul 18 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Matteo Nannini (ITA)...
Jul 18 2020Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Federico Malvestiti (ITA) Jenzer Motorsport. 03.09.2022. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 8, Sprint Race, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Saturday - Zandvoort, Netherlands xpbimages.com Zandvoort Netherlands Netherlands Dutch Zandvoort The Netherlands Saturday September 03 3 09 9 2022 F3 Formula Three Formula 3 Holland Action Track
Sep 3 2022Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Calan Williams (AUS) Jenzer Motorsport. 28.08.2021. Formula 3 Championship, Rd 5, Race 1, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Saturday - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium xpbimages.com Spa-Francorchamps Belgium Belgium Belgian Spa-Francorchamps Spa Francorchamps Spa Saturday August 28 08 8 2021 F3 Formula Three Formula 3 Action Track
Aug 28 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Filip Ugran (ROM) Jenzer Motorsport. 18.06.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 2, Paul Ricard, France, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Paul Ricard, France xpbimages.com Paul Ricard France Friday June France French Circuit Paul Ricard Le Castellet 18 06 6 2021 F3 Formula 3 Formula Three Action Track
Jun 18 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Johnathan Hoggard (GBR) Jenzer Motorsport. 18.06.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 2, Paul Ricard, France, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Paul Ricard, France xpbimages.com Paul Ricard France Friday June France French Circuit Paul Ricard Le Castellet 18 06 6 2021 F3 Formula 3 Formula Three Action Track
Jun 18 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Filip Ugran (ROM) Jenzer Motorsport. 07.05.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 1, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Spanish Spain Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo Barcelona May Friday Formula 3 F3 Formula Three 13 05 5 2021 Action Track
May 7 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Calan Williams (AUS) Jenzer Motorsport. 07.05.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 1, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Spanish Spain Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo Barcelona May Friday Formula 3 F3 Formula Three 13 05 5 2021 Action Track
May 7 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Pierre-Louis Chovet (FRA) Jenzer Motorsport. 07.05.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 1, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Spanish Spain Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo Barcelona May Friday Formula 3 F3 Formula Three 13 05 5 2021 Action Track
May 7 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Filip Ugran (ROM) Jenzer Motorsport. 07.05.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 1, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Spanish Spain Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo Barcelona May Friday Formula 3 F3 Formula Three 13 05 5 2021 Action Track
May 7 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Calan Williams (AUS) Jenzer Motorsport. 07.05.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 1, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Spanish Spain Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo Barcelona May Friday Formula 3 F3 Formula Three 13 05 5 2021 Action Track
May 7 2021Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Calan Williams (AUS) Jenzer Motorsport. 07.05.2021. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 1, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Spanish Spain Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo Barcelona May Friday Formula 3 F3 Formula Three 13 05 5 2021 Action Track
May 7 2021Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F3: Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...14 Feb 2019 18:13
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F3: Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...05 Feb 2019 14:52
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F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...04 Feb 2019 16:10
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F3: Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...01 Feb 2019 15:52
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F3: Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...24 Jan 2019 17:18
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F3: Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...23 Jan 2019 12:27
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Ticktum to join Super Formula in 2019
Red Bull junior driver Dan Ticktum will race in Super Formula in 2019, following in the footsteps of Perre Gasly, who ventured to the Japanese series before making the move into...06 Dec 2018 11:01
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Haas F1 signs Maini as development driver
Haas F1 Team has signed Indian racer Arjun Maini as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci. The 19-year-old Maini is competing in the GP3 Series f...11 May 2017 09:57
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GP3: Lorandi confirmed at Jenzer Motorsport
Alessio Lorandi will be racing full time this season in GP3 with Jenzer Motorsport. The Italian made his debut in the series late last year when he moved from the Europe...17 Mar 2017 11:17
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GP3: Arjun Maini retained by Jenzer Motorsport
Jenzer Motorsport have confirmed that they have kept Indian Arjun Maini for the 2017 season, after the 19 year old impressed with his tenth place in the standings last year. Ma...28 Feb 2017 09:20
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GP3: Alessio Lorandi joins Jenzer
Italian Alessio Lorandi has confirmed he will race for Jenzer in GP3 for the remainder of the season. Lorandi, who until recently competed in the FIA Formula Three champio...23 Sep 2016 16:08
14 Feb 2019 18:13
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18:13F3
05 Feb 2019 14:52
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14:52F3
04 Feb 2019 16:10
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16:10F3
01 Feb 2019 15:52
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15:52F3
24 Jan 2019 17:18
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17:18F3
23 Jan 2019 12:27
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12:27F3
06 Dec 2018 11:01
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11:01F1
11 May 2017 09:57
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09:57F1
17 Mar 2017 11:17
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11:17GP3
28 Feb 2017 09:20
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09:20GP3
23 Sep 2016 16:08
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16:08GP3
History Jenzer Motorsport
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Driver#
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Jenzer Motorsport
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2017
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2016
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