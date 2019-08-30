Qualifying: De Vries claims pole for Feature Race

Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Spa, edging out McLaren development driver Sergio Sette Camara by 0.272s.

Pole position means that De Vries extends his championship lead from Nicholas Latifi, adding four more points to his total to bring it to 196 points.

Callum Ilott was unable to compete in the session, as his car came to a halt on the pit straight in the first few minutes. This compromised the first attempts of almost all drivers, as the first red flag of the session was brought out.

Jack Aitken will line up in third for Campos Racing, but it was an unfortunate session for Honda protege Nobuharu Matsushita.

The Japanese driver looked to be the closest challenger to De Vries, but a mistake in the final chicane meant that he finished half a second down the road.

His Carlin teammate Louis Deletraz was next up on the road, just ahead of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Part-time IndyCar driver Jordan King will start from eighth for MP Motorsport, with his lap time just over a second slower than De Vries' effort.

Rounding out the top ten are the two UNI-Virtuosi drivers of Guanyu Zhou and Luca Ghiotto. They will start from ninth and tenth respectively.

Closest challenger to De Vries in the championship battle, Nicholas Latifi lost out due to the red flag brought out in the closing stages of the session. The Canadian will hope for a chaotic race, as he starts from eleventh on the grid.

The stoppage was caused by a spin from Sean Gelael, who will start from sixteenth tomorrow.

Marino Sato will start on the penultimate row of the grid in his first Formula 2 race weekend, with just the usual suspects of Mahaveer Raghunathan and Tatiana Calderon behind.