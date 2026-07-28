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How Antonelli has left Russell in his wake at Mercedes

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How Antonelli has left Russell in his wake at Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has comprehensively outperformed George Russell across the opening half of the season, winning six races to his teammate's two and opening a 59-point championship advantage. The 19-year-old Italian's dominant start has reframed the internal dynamic at Mercedes, where Russell began the year as the perceived title favourite but now trails his rookie teammate by a significant margin in both race wins and points.

Russell opened the campaign with victory in Australia, reinforcing pre-season expectations that he would lead Mercedes' challenge. That form proved temporary. By China, Antonelli had claimed his maiden career win in Shanghai and proceeded to string together a run of victories that has defined the first half of the season. Russell has cited bad luck as a factor, but the raw performance gap suggests something more structural.

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The numbers are stark. Antonelli leads the championship with 219 points heading into the summer break. Russell sits third on 160, behind Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on 169. In a season where Mercedes has been the dominant force, Antonelli has been the clearest beneficiary, winning three times as many races as his teammate and establishing himself as the benchmark within the team.

Mercedes dominance with one clear winner

Only five drivers have won races in the opening half of the season, and Mercedes accounts for two of them. Beyond Antonelli's six victories and Russell's two, Hamilton broke the Silver Arrows' stranglehold with a win in Spain, his first in Ferrari red. Charles Leclerc followed with victory at Silverstone, while reigning world champion Lando Norris claimed his first win of the year last weekend at McLaren, ending a drought that had persisted since his title triumph.

Max Verstappen, by contrast, has yet to win a race. That absence underscores the extent to which the competitive order has shifted, and how thoroughly Antonelli has seized the opportunity presented by Mercedes' return to form.

Russell's predicament deepens

Russell's situation is uncomfortable. He entered the season as the senior Mercedes driver in terms of tenure and expectations, having spent multiple years building the team around him. Antonelli arrived with significant junior pedigree but without the F1 experience that typically takes time to translate into consistent results. Instead, the Italian has adapted immediately, outqualifying and outracing Russell with a regularity that has shifted the internal balance decisively.

Russell has pointed to reliability issues and incidents beyond his control, and there is some merit to that defence. But six wins to two is not a matter of variance. It suggests a driver operating at a higher level across qualifying, race starts, tyre management and racecraft. For Russell, the second half of the season now carries the added pressure of salvaging credibility within his own team.

What the second half holds

Antonelli's 59-point lead over Russell is substantial but not insurmountable with half a season remaining. Hamilton sits between them, still within range but requiring both consistency and a reversal of Mercedes' internal pecking order. The title race remains open, but the momentum belongs entirely to Antonelli, who has demonstrated both the speed and composure to capitalise on Mercedes' competitive resurgence. Russell, meanwhile, must recalibrate quickly or risk spending the remainder of the season in a supporting role he never anticipated occupying.

F1 News George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Spain
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Circuit Suzuka
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Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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United Kingdom Silverstone
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Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
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Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,186
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 161
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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