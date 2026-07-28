Max Verstappen has offered a pragmatic view on the impending departure of the Dutch Grand Prix from the Formula 1 calendar. Speaking after the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver emphasised that while Zandvoort will lose its World Championship slot after next month's race, the circuit itself remains intact for other racing series and track days. Verstappen said he intends to enjoy what will be his final home race in Formula 1, though he acknowledged the weekend's significance with characteristic restraint.

The Dutch Grand Prix will be held for the last time on the current contract at the end of August, bringing to a close a revival that began in 2021 after a 36-year absence from the calendar. Verstappen finished second in Hungary before the summer break and confirmed he is looking forward to racing in front of his home crowd one final time, though he was careful to frame the loss in context.

Circuit survives beyond Formula 1

"We've known this for a while now," Verstappen said when asked about the upcoming weekend. "It's my home race, so I'm definitely going to enjoy it enormously. Hopefully in terms of driving, at least. Hopefully a bit more than was the case this weekend. But it will be great to see the fans again."

Verstappen then offered a more nuanced perspective than the headlines might suggest. "Okay, there will be no more Grand Prix in Formula 1, but there are still many other racing classes that race there, and if you want to organise a track day, the circuit doesn't just disappear. So I'll still have a great time there, just not in Formula 1, but that's okay. I just want to enjoy it with the fans."

Zandvoort's organisational legacy

The three-time world champion also praised the event organisers for the manner in which they revived the race and set new standards across the paddock. "It's very impressive what they've done to bring the race back, and I think the first edition was a great example for many other Grands Prix, how you should organise an event and how you should entertain an audience," Verstappen said.

The 2021 return of the Dutch Grand Prix was widely regarded as one of the best-organised race weekends on the calendar, with innovative fan engagement and a festival atmosphere that contrasted with more corporate events elsewhere. Zandvoort's compact layout and proximity to Amsterdam made it accessible, while the circuit's undulating, old-school character appealed to drivers.

A pragmatic farewell

Verstappen's response reflects a broader reality in Formula 1's expanding calendar. With races in Las Vegas, Miami, and potentially new venues clamouring for slots, traditional European circuits face increasing commercial pressure. Zandvoort's decision not to pursue a contract extension was partly driven by the financial demands of hosting a modern Grand Prix.

"Yes, it's a shame, but on the other hand, the circuit is still there and I'm sure I'll do some laps there," Verstappen added. "It is what it is." The sentiment captures a driver who has never been one for sentimentality, even when it concerns his own home race. Verstappen will start his final Zandvoort weekend as a three-time winner at the circuit, having taken victory in each edition since the race's return. Whether he can make it four from four remains the competitive question, but the emotional weight of the occasion seems unlikely to alter his approach.