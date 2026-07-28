Lewis Hamilton has pinpointed Max Verstappen's late-braking move at Turn 1 as the moment his Hungarian Grand Prix unravelled. The Mercedes driver, who started fifth after a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri in qualifying, finished in the same position following a race in which Ferrari's undercut strategy and Verstappen's aggression left him exposed. Hamilton sits second in the championship heading into the summer break, but his Budapest weekend offered little reward for what had been a competitive opening stint.

Hamilton made a solid start from fifth and gained a position early, but the Hungaroring's overtaking difficulties quickly became apparent. He engaged in a strategic battle with Verstappen, with Mercedes attempting an undercut that briefly appeared to work. Ferrari, however, executed their own pit strategy with precision, emerging ahead and eventually taking the win. Verstappen was not content to settle, and committed to a high-risk move at the first corner, braking late and sweeping up the inside of Hamilton.

"I had a good start, a decent start, and I won a position as well," Hamilton told international media after the race. "In the first half of the first stint I had good pace, but unfortunately you just can't overtake here." That limitation became crucial when Verstappen launched his attack. Hamilton admitted he did not see the Red Bull coming, attributing the blindside to traffic from a backmarker. "I undercut Max, which was quite positive, but then he passed me. I think it was one of the backmarkers, so I didn't see Max coming there. He overtook me, and from that moment it went downhill."

Ferrari's execution and Verstappen's opportunism

The race underscored the tactical margins at play in Hungary, where track position often trumps pace. Ferrari capitalised on their undercut window to leapfrog both Hamilton and Verstappen, while the Red Bull driver's willingness to attack at Turn 1 reflected his refusal to accept a result decided purely by pit strategy. Hamilton, by contrast, found himself isolated after Verstappen's pass, unable to recover ground on a circuit notorious for processional racing.

Mercedes pace offers hope amid frustration

Hamilton finished fifth, visibly disappointed but unwilling to write off the first half of the season entirely. "Today was really quite poor. It was really quite frustrating, but it is what it is," he said. "There are still a lot of positive points to take from the first half of the season, for example that we are actually very fast." Mercedes have shown flashes of genuine speed in recent races, but converting that pace into consistent podium finishes remains elusive. Hamilton's championship position, second overall, flatters a season marked by operational missteps and missed opportunities.

Summer break arrives at pivotal moment

The timing of the break may suit Hamilton and Mercedes. Both driver and team have shown they possess race-winning machinery on occasion, but strategic execution and Hamilton's own frustration with overtaking limitations have cost them results. Verstappen's willingness to force the issue in Hungary, combined with Ferrari's tactical sharpness, exposed the gaps Mercedes must close if they are to challenge consistently in the second half of the year. Hamilton's acknowledgment that "it went downhill" after one overtake suggests a fragility that cannot persist if he is to mount a serious title defence.