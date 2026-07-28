Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that Imola is being considered as a replacement venue should the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races be cancelled due to ongoing instability in the Middle East. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Domenicali acknowledged contingency planning is underway, stating that if alternative decisions are needed, the sport is prepared and "we will be speaking Italian."

The confirmation adds weight to speculation that the second half of the calendar faces significant disruption. Earlier this year, races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were already removed following escalating regional tensions. Qatar and Abu Dhabi, scheduled to close the season, now appear increasingly uncertain, though no official cancellation has been announced. For a championship currently led by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the potential shift carries both logistical and commercial implications.

Domenicali was careful to emphasise that both Middle Eastern rounds remain officially confirmed until a final decision is made. However, his remarks left little doubt that Imola has been identified as the leading fallback option. The Italian circuit, located in the Emilia-Romagna region, last appeared on the calendar in 2024 before losing its slot, a decision that disappointed many within the paddock and fanbase alike.

Why Imola makes sense as a replacement

Imola carries both historical significance and operational readiness. The circuit hosted the San Marino Grand Prix for decades and returned during the pandemic years under the Emilia-Romagna banner. Its infrastructure remains intact, and the venue has demonstrated it can accommodate a modern Grand Prix weekend at short notice. The circuit's proximity to Bologna, hometown of current championship leader Antonelli, adds a commercial dimension that Liberty Media will not have overlooked.

A late-season race at Imola would, however, present challenges. November or December conditions in northern Italy can be cold and wet, a stark contrast to the controlled climate of the Gulf states. Teams would need to adjust setup philosophies, and the possibility of weather-affected sessions could influence the championship outcome in unpredictable ways.

Sepang returns under Bahrain banner

Separately, confirmation emerged over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend that the Bahrain race will not take place as originally scheduled. In its place, the Sepang circuit in Malaysia will host a round officially designated as the Bahrain Grand Prix. The arrangement mirrors contingency measures used in previous seasons when geopolitical factors forced calendar reshuffles. Sepang last held a Grand Prix in 2017 and remains popular among drivers for its high-speed layout and challenging technical demands.

The broader pattern reveals the fragility of Formula 1's geographic expansion into regions where political stability cannot be guaranteed. While the sport has long prioritised commercial growth in the Middle East and Asia, the current situation underscores the value of maintaining relationships with established European venues capable of stepping in when required. Imola's potential return, even as a stopgap, reinforces that dynamic.