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Why Verstappen to McLaren may not be the upgrade it seems

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Why Verstappen to McLaren may not be the upgrade it seems

Max Verstappen's future remains the dominant narrative in the Formula 1 paddock, but Christijan Albers has cast doubt on the logic of a McLaren switch. The former F1 driver questions whether the four-time world champion would genuinely improve his position at Woking, pointing to the internal dynamics around Lando Norris and suggesting that Red Bull's new team principal Laurent Mekies could prove decisive in keeping Verstappen at Milton Keynes.

Verstappen is widely understood to hold a performance clause that could be activated after the British Grand Prix if he is mathematically unable to finish in the top two of the championship by the summer break. Albers expects the Dutchman to delay any commitment for as long as possible, waiting to see which teams make genuine development strides before locking himself into a new environment.

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The Norris question and McLaren's power structure

Albers told De Telegraaf that the Norris factor is being underestimated. "Do you really think Verstappen wants to drive alongside Lando Norris? Personally, I don't believe that at all. As a driver, I wouldn't find that situation comfortable at all," he said. The implication is clear: Verstappen has spent his career as the undisputed number one at Red Bull, and McLaren's internal hierarchy would present a very different challenge.

Central to that hierarchy is the relationship between Norris and Zak Brown. Albers pointed out that Brown, who manages Norris, is also McLaren's CEO. "Then you have to ask yourself whether you're really improving your position if you swap Red Bull for that. Besides, McLaren is nowhere near as dominant as they were in 2024 and 2025. They've lost a lot of wind tunnel time and CFD capacity, so it remains to be seen how the competitive order develops," Albers added. The regulation-linked reduction in technical resources, a consequence of McLaren's recent championship success, could erode the very advantage that might tempt Verstappen in the first place.

Why Verstappen will wait

Albers believes Verstappen has no incentive to rush. "He wants to see which teams develop over the coming months. If a competitor suddenly makes a big step with new upgrades, that can change the entire situation. That's why he has no reason to make a definitive decision right now," he explained. The performance window between the British Grand Prix and the end of the season offers Verstappen a rare luxury: the ability to assess the competitive landscape in real time before committing to a multi-year contract elsewhere.

While tensions between Verstappen and Red Bull have reportedly escalated in recent months, Albers sees reason for optimism in the appointment of Laurent Mekies as team principal. The Frenchman, who joined from AlphaTauri and previously held senior technical roles at Ferrari, is known for his direct communication style. "I have a good feeling about the collaboration between Max and Laurent. Laurent is always honest and doesn't beat around the bush. He keeps the conversation going until everything has been said. I think that's exactly where the key lies to ultimately keeping Verstappen at Red Bull," Albers said.

Red Bull's retention gamble

Mekies' ability to navigate the internal dynamics at Red Bull, particularly in the wake of the power struggles that defined the 2024 season, could determine whether the team retains its most valuable asset. Verstappen has repeatedly emphasised that he values transparency and technical honesty above all else. If Mekies can rebuild trust and demonstrate a clear development trajectory for the RB21 and beyond, the financial and competitive appeal of McLaren or any other suitor may fade.

For now, Verstappen holds the cards. Red Bull must prove it can deliver a championship-contending car without the design leadership that brought them four consecutive titles. McLaren must consider whether disrupting a settled driver pairing for a driver who will demand absolute priority is worth the internal friction. Albers' scepticism reflects a broader uncertainty: in a grid where the competitive order is more fluid than it has been in years, the safest move for Verstappen may be no move at all until the picture clarifies.

F1 News Max Verstappen Christijan Albers McLaren Red Bull Racing

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  • Country NL
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  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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