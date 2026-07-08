user icon
icon

Hamilton sees power unit trouble brewing for Mercedes duo

<< Return to the news list
Hamilton sees power unit trouble brewing for Mercedes duo

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will face grid penalties before the season ends. The seven-time world champion has highlighted persistent reliability problems at his former team while praising Ferrari's operational consistency following his third-place finish at Silverstone.

Hamilton has been a direct beneficiary of Mercedes' struggles this season. He took victory in Barcelona after Antonelli retired late in the race with a power unit failure, then finished third at Silverstone after the Italian suffered a component failure. Both Russell and Antonelli have experienced multiple mechanical issues across the opening races, raising questions about the durability of Mercedes' package under the current regulations.

More about Mercedes What Russell said about Verstappen and Hamilton after Silverstone drama

What Russell said about Verstappen and Hamilton after Silverstone drama

Jul 7
 Antonelli's British GP victory bid ends in heartbreak after Mercedes failure

Antonelli's British GP victory bid ends in heartbreak after Mercedes failure

Jul 6

Speaking to media at Silverstone, Hamilton made clear his view that the championship mathematics will eventually catch up with his rivals. "I don't know exactly what the situation is with the batteries for George and Kimi, but at some point there will probably be a penalty coming from that," he said. "We're only allowed to use a limited number of batteries."

Ferrari's operational step forward

The Briton has been emphatic in his praise for Ferrari's transformation since his winter arrival from Mercedes. He singled out improvements in pit stop execution and manufacturing consistency as evidence of a cultural shift within the Maranello operation. "I'm hugely impressed," Hamilton said. "Before the season, we knew we really had to improve our processes and that we needed to perform more consistently during race weekends. We paid a lot of attention to that last year already."

Hamilton credited collective effort across the team for the gains. "Everyone within the team is contributing at the highest level. The mechanics in the garage have worked very hard on the pit stops, and they're very strong now. The people at the factory have also done a lot of work to make those consistent performances possible."

Mercedes' reliability cloud

While Ferrari has enjoyed clean races, Mercedes has endured the opposite. Antonelli's Barcelona retirement and Silverstone component failure are part of a broader pattern that has affected both drivers. Hamilton, who spent 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows before his move to Ferrari, knows intimately what penalty cycles can do to a championship challenge. Exceeding the permitted allocation of power unit elements triggers mandatory grid drops that compound over the course of a season.

Hamilton is fighting both Mercedes drivers regularly this year, and his win in Barcelona came in part because Antonelli's car failed to reach the chequered flag. At Silverstone, the same driver lost ground when a component broke. Russell has not been immune either, with multiple reliability scares across the early flyaway rounds.

Consistency as a weapon

Hamilton framed Ferrari's reliability advantage in championship terms. "I think it's that consistency that can ultimately make the difference in the fight for the titles," he said. His comments suggest confidence that Ferrari's operational maturity, rather than outright pace alone, will be decisive as the season progresses. With Mercedes potentially facing strategic compromises driven by component changes, Ferrari's ability to execute without disruption becomes a compounding advantage.

The penalty question looms larger with each passing race. If Hamilton's assessment proves accurate, Mercedes will soon face difficult decisions about when to absorb grid drops and how to manage an increasingly constrained component pool. Ferrari, by contrast, can plan its campaign without that strategic burden.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
333
2
Ferrari
255
3
McLaren
179
4
Red Bull Racing
128
5
Alpine F1
63
6
Racing Bulls
56
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
6
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar