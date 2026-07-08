Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will face grid penalties before the season ends. The seven-time world champion has highlighted persistent reliability problems at his former team while praising Ferrari's operational consistency following his third-place finish at Silverstone.

Hamilton has been a direct beneficiary of Mercedes' struggles this season. He took victory in Barcelona after Antonelli retired late in the race with a power unit failure, then finished third at Silverstone after the Italian suffered a component failure. Both Russell and Antonelli have experienced multiple mechanical issues across the opening races, raising questions about the durability of Mercedes' package under the current regulations.

Speaking to media at Silverstone, Hamilton made clear his view that the championship mathematics will eventually catch up with his rivals. "I don't know exactly what the situation is with the batteries for George and Kimi, but at some point there will probably be a penalty coming from that," he said. "We're only allowed to use a limited number of batteries."

Ferrari's operational step forward

The Briton has been emphatic in his praise for Ferrari's transformation since his winter arrival from Mercedes. He singled out improvements in pit stop execution and manufacturing consistency as evidence of a cultural shift within the Maranello operation. "I'm hugely impressed," Hamilton said. "Before the season, we knew we really had to improve our processes and that we needed to perform more consistently during race weekends. We paid a lot of attention to that last year already."

Hamilton credited collective effort across the team for the gains. "Everyone within the team is contributing at the highest level. The mechanics in the garage have worked very hard on the pit stops, and they're very strong now. The people at the factory have also done a lot of work to make those consistent performances possible."

Mercedes' reliability cloud

While Ferrari has enjoyed clean races, Mercedes has endured the opposite. Antonelli's Barcelona retirement and Silverstone component failure are part of a broader pattern that has affected both drivers. Hamilton, who spent 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows before his move to Ferrari, knows intimately what penalty cycles can do to a championship challenge. Exceeding the permitted allocation of power unit elements triggers mandatory grid drops that compound over the course of a season.

Hamilton is fighting both Mercedes drivers regularly this year, and his win in Barcelona came in part because Antonelli's car failed to reach the chequered flag. At Silverstone, the same driver lost ground when a component broke. Russell has not been immune either, with multiple reliability scares across the early flyaway rounds.

Consistency as a weapon

Hamilton framed Ferrari's reliability advantage in championship terms. "I think it's that consistency that can ultimately make the difference in the fight for the titles," he said. His comments suggest confidence that Ferrari's operational maturity, rather than outright pace alone, will be decisive as the season progresses. With Mercedes potentially facing strategic compromises driven by component changes, Ferrari's ability to execute without disruption becomes a compounding advantage.

The penalty question looms larger with each passing race. If Hamilton's assessment proves accurate, Mercedes will soon face difficult decisions about when to absorb grid drops and how to manage an increasingly constrained component pool. Ferrari, by contrast, can plan its campaign without that strategic burden.