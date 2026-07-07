Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has addressed the public frustration expressed by Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar after a disastrous Silverstone weekend, confirming both drivers have identified the same underlying balance issues with the RB21. Verstappen's unusually harsh criticism of his team after retiring from the British Grand Prix has prompted rare public acknowledgement from Red Bull management that the car's performance window remains elusive, a significant admission from a team facing its most sustained competitive pressure since 2021.

Verstappen cut a visibly frustrated figure throughout the Silverstone weekend. He qualified only seventh on Saturday, then requested an engine change and setup modifications despite knowing it would relegate him to a pitlane start. Red Bull declined the request. On Sunday, Verstappen retired after crashing due to a rear wing failure, prompting scathing comments directed at the team's decision-making and the car's fundamental characteristics.

The balance problem both drivers see

Mekies confirmed to international media that Verstappen's dissatisfaction centres on the gap between the car's theoretical potential and what can be extracted in its current setup window. "To begin with, we know Max was not happy with the balance of the car. That is simply a fact," Mekies said. "What he means by that is he feels the underlying performance of the car can deliver a much better result if we manage to solve the limitations caused by a deficient balance. That is Max's side."

Hadjar, who has stepped into the second Red Bull seat this season, has echoed those concerns. Mekies stressed the alignment between the two drivers' feedback. "As for Isack, he has the same experiences, he sees a similar balance problem. So we are not in a situation where driver A says one thing and driver B says another."

Experience shapes how frustration is expressed

The difference, Mekies explained, lies not in what the drivers are reporting but in how they articulate it. "They both describe a similar situation. They just do it in a different way. I think Max is projecting what he believes the potential of the car can be, while Isack, who is still new to this world, does not yet go that deep into it."

Verstappen's willingness to publicly criticise Red Bull marks a shift in tone from a driver who has historically kept technical frustrations internal. With McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all within striking range in the constructors' championship, the pressure on Red Bull to unlock the RB21's balance has intensified. Mekies' candid acknowledgement that both drivers see the same flaws suggests the team recognises the problem, but finding a solution mid-season remains uncertain. Verstappen's career has been defined by car advantage; how he navigates a sustained period without it will define the next phase of his legacy.