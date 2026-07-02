Former Formula 1 driver Christijan Albers has warned that the prolonged uncertainty surrounding Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull could see both the four-time world champion and his current team emerge as losers. Speaking in the De Telegraaf Formula 1 podcast, Albers argued that both parties need to resolve the situation before it damages their respective positions in the sport.

Verstappen has been linked with a departure from Red Bull for months. Mercedes continues to monitor the situation closely, while McLaren has also been mentioned as a potential destination for the Dutchman. The speculation shows no sign of abating, and Albers believes the ongoing limbo is counterproductive for all involved.

"If this continues, Verstappen and Red Bull will both end up as losers. That is precisely the danger," Albers said. "The question is only: when do you reach the point where you have to decide?"

The cost of indecision for both parties

Albers pointed out that neither Verstappen nor Red Bull can afford to let the situation drift much longer. For Verstappen, clarity is essential if he wants to assemble the best possible team around him. For Red Bull, the stakes are equally high if they intend to remain championship contenders.

"Verstappen will have to make a choice, especially if you want to gather the best people around you," Albers explained. "But the same applies to Red Bull. They want to remain world champions. At a certain point, there must be clarity. Max will also have to ask himself which direction he actually wants to go."

Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, recently added fuel to the fire by stating that the objective is to remain with the Austrian team, provided they build a competitive car. That conditional commitment has done little to quell the speculation.

McLaren emerges as Albers' preferred destination

Should Verstappen ultimately leave Red Bull, Albers believes McLaren is the clear frontrunner to secure his signature. The former driver has consistently identified the Woking-based team as the most logical destination for the Dutchman.

"I've said it before: I see Verstappen eventually ending up at McLaren," Albers said. He added with a wry observation, "They have a fantastic team there, only they're still driving with an engine that Toto Wolff probably watches from his balcony with a smile." The remark referenced McLaren's ongoing use of Mercedes power units, a relationship that could complicate any potential Verstappen move given his links to rival manufacturer Honda.

Red Bull shows signs of recovery

Red Bull's recent form offers some reason for optimism that the partnership with Verstappen might yet continue. At the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, the team demonstrated clear progress after a difficult run of races. Verstappen finished second at the Red Bull Ring, his best result of the season so far, suggesting the team is moving in the right direction with its development programme.

Whether that upturn proves sufficient to convince Verstappen to commit long-term remains the central question. Albers' warning underscores the reality that both driver and team need to make a call before the uncertainty itself becomes the most damaging outcome of all.