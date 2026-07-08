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Why Martin Brundle sees Verstappen following Hamilton's path

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Why Martin Brundle sees Verstappen following Hamilton's path

Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull before the end of his career, citing the same instinct that drove Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. The Sky Sports commentator and former F1 driver says Verstappen will eventually seek a new challenge despite his current contract running through 2028, though the Dutchman's options at the sport's top teams appear limited by existing driver commitments.

Brundle's assessment follows a turbulent period for Verstappen at Red Bull. The three-time world champion endured a particularly frustrating weekend at Silverstone, where he repeatedly flagged car issues only to see the team ignore his request to change the setup and swap the power unit after qualifying. Verstappen was running third when a rear wing failure pitched him into a crash, leaving him visibly furious in the aftermath.

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The incident reignited speculation about Verstappen's long-term future with the team that has delivered all three of his world titles. Red Bull has struggled with car balance throughout the current season, a marked departure from the dominant machinery Verstappen enjoyed in previous years. The Dutchman's public frustration has grown in proportion to the performance deficit.

Following Hamilton's blueprint

Speaking on Sky Sports, Brundle drew a direct parallel to Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari. "I think if Max gets the chance to leave, he will take it at some point," Brundle said. "Whether that's in 2027 or 2028, he'll want to try something new. We see this with drivers quite often. Look at Lewis, who after a long period with one team chose a new challenge and made a fresh start."

The comparison carries weight. Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes after six world championships surprised many, but the seven-time champion made clear he wanted one final career adventure. Verstappen, still only 27, has spent his entire career under the Red Bull umbrella since his debut in 2015. A move would represent not just a team change but a complete break from the only structure he has known in Formula 1.

The destination problem

Brundle's prediction comes with a significant caveat: there is nowhere obvious for Verstappen to go. "Max has always had confidence in the new Red Bull engine and that proved to be a good decision," Brundle acknowledged. "But the problem is there are really only three teams he could go to: Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. And they all seem to be holding onto their current drivers for at least 2027, and probably even longer."

Ferrari has Charles Leclerc under long-term contract alongside Hamilton. Mercedes has committed to Andrea Kimi Antonelli as George Russell's partner. McLaren, the current championship favourite, has both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked in. Each scenario would require either a contract buyout or a retirement to create space.

Red Bull's gamble on Ford power

Verstappen's faith in Red Bull's in-house power unit project, developed in partnership with Ford for 2026, has been a key factor in his public commitment to the team. The Dutchman repeatedly referenced the engine programme when dismissing transfer speculation earlier in his career. That confidence now faces its first serious test as Red Bull's chassis performance lags behind McLaren and, on certain circuits, Mercedes.

Brundle's suggestion that Verstappen will seek an exit "at some point" leaves the timeline deliberately vague. With a contract through 2028 and limited seats available, any move would likely require Red Bull to fall further behind or a surprise vacancy to open at a rival. What is clear is that Verstappen's tolerance for underperformance, never high, is wearing thinner with each compromised weekend.

F1 News Max Verstappen Martin Brundle Red Bull Racing

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Spain
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Date
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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