user icon
icon

What Verstappen really said about the McLaren rumours

<< Return to the news list
What Verstappen really said about the McLaren rumours

Max Verstappen has declined to comment on speculation linking him with a move to McLaren, insisting he will personally announce any career developments rather than letting rumours dictate the narrative. Speaking in the Silverstone paddock ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, the four-time world champion shut down questions about his future with characteristic directness. His refusal to engage matters because Red Bull's recent struggles have made Verstappen's long-term commitment a legitimate question for the first time in years, and McLaren now represents the most credible alternative on the grid.

Reports emerged last weekend suggesting Verstappen's management had held discussions with McLaren about a potential partnership with Lando Norris. While McLaren publicly stated their satisfaction with their current driver lineup, the rumours gained traction given Red Bull's performance decline and the Woking team's resurgence as a championship contender. Verstappen, however, has heard it all before and offered little new ground when pressed at Silverstone.

More about McLaren Lando Norris says he can beat Verstappen in same team

Lando Norris says he can beat Verstappen in same team

Jul 3
 Jenson Button warns McLaren against Verstappen gamble

Jenson Button warns McLaren against Verstappen gamble

Jul 2

"I'm not going to get involved in that," Verstappen said when asked about the McLaren speculation. "I've already said what I wanted to say. If something new happens or if something changes, you'll hear it from me and not through the grapevine or from someone else writing about it, right?"

Red Bull resurgence shapes his stance

Verstappen's reluctance to fuel transfer talk is tied directly to Red Bull's recent upturn. His second-place finish at the Red Bull Ring last weekend offered the first tangible sign that the team's development direction is paying off after a difficult mid-season stretch. That result appears to have reinforced his commitment, at least for now.

"I'm just focusing on my work with the team," Verstappen said. "We're really on the way back now, so that's very good to see. I had a really positive weekend in Austria. From that point we're just trying to improve further. I know it can be quite tough and there's a lot of competition, but we're just here to try and go faster."

Championship position adds context

Verstappen's current seventh place in the drivers' standings is his worst championship position at this stage of a season since 2020. While Red Bull's rivals have closed the gap significantly, the team's recent progress suggests the deficit may not be insurmountable. Silverstone's sprint weekend format offers Verstappen an additional opportunity to claw back points, though the circuit's high-speed corners have traditionally suited McLaren's aerodynamic philosophy.

The timing of the McLaren rumours is hardly coincidental. Verstappen's Red Bull contract runs through 2028, but performance clauses are believed to exist, and his public frustration earlier this season hinted at a patience threshold. McLaren's return to competitiveness makes them the only team capable of offering Verstappen a genuine championship challenge outside of Red Bull or Mercedes. Whether those talks actually occurred remains unconfirmed, but Verstappen's response suggests he is content to let Red Bull's on-track performance do the talking for now. If Austria's result proves to be an outlier rather than a trend, expect these questions to return with greater intensity.

F1 News Max Verstappen McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
302
2
Ferrari
204
3
McLaren
159
4
Red Bull Racing
115
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
41
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar