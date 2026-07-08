Charles Leclerc's victory at the British Grand Prix has handed Ferrari a unique milestone in Formula 1 history. The Scuderia became the first team ever to reach 250 race wins, extending their lead as the most successful constructor in the sport's 75-year existence. Leclerc's second win of the season ended a personal drought stretching back more than 18 months and underlined Ferrari's resurgence as Mercedes' closest challenger this year.

Ferrari's path to the record win was shaped by circumstance as much as pace. Mercedes, who had looked the stronger package at Silverstone, saw their challenge unravel when Andrea Kimi Antonelli was forced to back out of his pursuit of Leclerc due to aerodynamic issues. The Monegasque driver capitalised on the German team's troubles to secure his ninth career win in Ferrari colours, adding to Lewis Hamilton's earlier triumph in Barcelona this season.

A milestone no other team has touched

Ferrari's 250th win places them in territory no rival has yet reached. McLaren, the only other team to surpass 200 victories, sits 47 wins behind on 203. Mercedes, despite their dominance across the hybrid era, have accumulated 138 wins. Red Bull, the sport's recent juggernaut, stand on 130. Williams, once a powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s, have not added to their tally of 114 in over two decades.

Only five teams in F1 history have won more than a century of races, a reflection of the sport's narrow competitive windows and the resources required to sustain success across regulation cycles. Ferrari's longevity, competing in every season since the championship's inception in 1950, has been central to their statistical dominance. Yet longevity alone does not guarantee wins. The Scuderia's ability to rebuild, recover from fallow periods, and attract generational talent has kept them relevant across eight decades of motorsport.

From Gonzalez to Schumacher to Leclerc

Ferrari's first victory came in 1951, when Argentine driver Jose Froilan Gonzalez triumphed at Silverstone. The symmetry of Leclerc matching that location 75 years later was not lost on the team. Between those bookends, Michael Schumacher carved out the largest individual contribution to Ferrari's win total, claiming 72 victories during his tenure from 1996 to 2006. No driver has come close to matching that output in red.

Leclerc's nine wins for Ferrari place him well behind Schumacher, but still represent a meaningful stake in the team's modern identity. His ability to deliver under pressure, particularly in a season where Mercedes hold the upper hand on outright pace, has reinforced Ferrari's belief that they can challenge for both titles. Hamilton's win in Barcelona and Leclerc's success at Silverstone suggest Ferrari are no longer reliant on opponent misfortune to compete at the front.

What the record means for Ferrari's 2025 campaign

Records offer context, not momentum. Ferrari will be aware that their 250 wins have come across 75 seasons, while Mercedes accumulated 138 in just over a decade. Red Bull's 130 wins arrived in fewer than 20 years. Ferrari's historical dominance reflects longevity and scale, but also periods of stagnation that allowed rivals to close the gap in win rate.

The 2025 season has so far delivered two wins from the opening races, with Mercedes holding a performance advantage but Ferrari proving opportunistic. Leclerc's drought-breaking win at Silverstone will not shift the development battle, but it does confirm Ferrari's ability to convert when circumstances align. Whether they can sustain that form across a long season, particularly as Mercedes address their aerodynamic instability, will determine if 2025 becomes a title fight or another year of damage limitation for Maranello.