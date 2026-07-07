George Russell described Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as two of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history after battling wheel-to-wheel with both during a chaotic British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Mercedes driver salvaged second place from what appeared to be a ruined race following a puncture, benefiting from a late time penalty handed to Hamilton to claim his first podium at his home circuit. The result carries added weight given Russell's admission that he struggled throughout the weekend and lacked the pace he needed.

Russell appeared set for a podium finish behind Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli before a puncture dropped him down the order. He eventually climbed back to second when Hamilton was penalised in the closing stages, capping a rollercoaster afternoon that Russell himself admitted he could barely comprehend. The Briton singled out the extended fight with Verstappen and Hamilton as a career highlight, placing both drivers in the uppermost tier of the sport's history.

A weekend short on pace and fortune

Russell conceded after the race that Mercedes had been off the pace throughout practice and qualifying. "I don't really know how to sum up this race," Russell said in the post-race press conference. "It was an incredibly difficult weekend. The things I had control over weren't good enough, and everything I had no influence on went against us too. We were short on speed as a result."

The admission underlines Mercedes' ongoing challenge to extract performance from a car that has shown flashes of competitiveness but remains inconsistent across different circuits. Russell's struggles were compounded by factors beyond his control, leaving him to fight with what he had rather than challenge for the lead.

Battling two all-time greats

Despite the deficit, Russell found himself embroiled in a prolonged battle with Verstappen and Hamilton during the middle phase of the race. He held his own against both, using Mercedes' straightline speed advantage to defend position and probe for overtaking opportunities. "I had a beautiful fight with Verstappen and Hamilton, two of the best drivers ever," Russell said. "I felt I could overtake Max, and thanks to our top speed I thought I could keep Lewis behind me. Third place behind Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli seemed the maximum achievable."

Russell's praise for both drivers carries particular significance given his career trajectory. He spent three years as a Mercedes junior before replacing Valtteri Bottas alongside Hamilton in 2022, enduring direct comparison with the seven-time world champion. His willingness to rank Hamilton and Verstappen together at the top of the sport reflects both respect and hard-earned perspective.

From puncture to podium

The puncture appeared to end Russell's chances entirely. "At that moment I really couldn't believe my bad luck," he said. "I'm past the anger and frustration now. You just ask yourself: why does this happen again?" The question speaks to a season in which Russell has experienced more than his share of mechanical setbacks and incidents beyond his control.

Hamilton's time penalty, issued for a regulation infringement late in the race, promoted Russell back to second. "If someone had told me at that moment I'd still finish second, I never would have believed it," Russell admitted. "That's why I'm incredibly grateful to stand on the podium in the end. After a weekend like that, it feels like a huge reward." The result keeps Russell in contention in the drivers' championship and offers Mercedes a much-needed boost after a weekend in which raw pace remained elusive.