Lando Norris believes he could beat Max Verstappen in a direct intra-team battle. Speaking at a media day at Silverstone, the McLaren driver said he has developed significantly over the past twelve months and would welcome the four-time world champion as a teammate. The claim comes as Verstappen's future at Red Bull continues to attract speculation, though a move to McLaren remains unlikely in the near term.

Norris was clear that his confidence has grown substantially since last season. He attributes much of that progress to learning how to extract performance from McLaren's evolving package, even when the car's characteristics have been difficult to manage. For a driver who has often been praised for raw speed but questioned on consistency, the statement marks a public shift in self-assessment.

"I feel like I've become a more complete driver," Norris told media at Silverstone. "I adapt better to different circumstances, understand more quickly what a car needs, and can adjust my driving style accordingly. That's why I genuinely believe I can beat any driver on the grid, including if Max were to become my teammate."

Verstappen's relentless consistency sets him apart

Norris was careful to frame his confidence alongside respect. He singled out Verstappen's ability to deliver at the same level weekend after weekend as the Dutchman's defining trait, rather than any single qualifying lap or race performance. That consistency, he argued, is what separates Verstappen from most of the field.

"A lot of drivers can take pole position or put in a brilliant lap," Norris said. "But Max delivers that level every single race weekend, in every session, every qualifying, every race. That's what makes him so special, and he probably does it better than almost anyone."

A benchmark Norris is eager to test himself against

The prospect of Verstappen joining McLaren remains speculative at best, but Norris made clear he would not shy away from such a pairing. He views a teammate battle with Verstappen as the ultimate validation of his own development, a chance to prove himself against the sport's most consistent performer in identical machinery.

Norris also broadened the context beyond Verstappen alone. He named Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as drivers he would relish racing alongside, framing the challenge as one against the sport's proven elite rather than any single rival. "Whether it's Max, Lewis, or Fernando, they're all drivers at the absolute top. Racing against names like that is exactly the kind of challenge I look forward to," he said.

McLaren's rising ambition matches Norris's confidence

The timing of Norris's comments is not coincidental. McLaren won the constructors' championship last season and has positioned itself as a genuine contender for both titles. Norris's own form improved markedly across 2024, particularly in the second half of the season when he mounted a sustained challenge to Verstappen for the drivers' crown before falling short.

Whether Norris will ever get the chance to prove his claim in the same garage as Verstappen is uncertain. Red Bull's ongoing internal turbulence has kept the Dutchman's name in the rumour mill, but McLaren already has Oscar Piastri locked into a long-term deal alongside Norris. Still, the McLaren driver has made his position clear: if the opportunity arises, he believes he is ready.