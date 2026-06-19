Carlos Sainz has publicly warned Williams that his patience has limits, telling Mundo Deportivo that the team's difficult 2026 campaign may push their target of fighting for wins back by up to a year. The four-time Grand Prix winner remains committed to the Grove project for now, but made clear he is constantly reassessing how long he is willing to wait before returning to the front of the grid.

Sainz is in his second season with Williams following his move from Ferrari. Team principal James Vowles declared last year that the British outfit aimed to be back among Formula 1's elite by 2028. The Spaniard still believes that timeline is achievable, but only if the current technical struggles do not compound further.

The problem is that Williams has moved backwards this season rather than forwards. After showing unexpected competitiveness in 2025, the FW48 has been plagued by excess weight and poor aerodynamic efficiency, costing the team months of development progress. Sainz described the setback as potentially delaying the entire recovery plan by several months or even a full year.

Weight problem only half solved

Williams has made progress in addressing the overweight car, with Sainz confirming the team has resolved around half of the issue through the opening races. But weight reduction alone will not close the gap to the front. Aerodynamic deficiencies remain the larger concern, particularly on circuits featuring fast, sweeping corners.

The Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona underscored the scale of the challenge. Williams lacked pace through the high-speed sections, highlighting weaknesses that cannot be masked on technical layouts. Sainz acknowledged that the factory is working flat out to improve the aerodynamic package, but stopped short of offering a timeline for when competitive performance might return.

A driver in his prime losing time

The tension in Sainz's comments reflects his position. At 31, he is still at the peak of his abilities but aware that every season spent outside winning contention is a season he cannot reclaim. His remarks to Mundo Deportivo read less like frustration and more like a calculated public message to Williams management: progress must accelerate, or his commitment may not hold.

Sainz was clear that he will push internally to bring Vowles' 2028 target forward. "James is talking about 2028, but I'm going to do everything I can to bring that moment closer," he said. The phrasing suggests he views himself as a catalyst for change, not simply a driver waiting for the team to deliver.

The risk of another lost year

What makes this situation particularly delicate is that Sainz joined Williams precisely because he believed in the project. Walking away now would mean admitting the gamble failed. Staying too long, however, risks wasting the final years of his competitive window. Other seats on the grid are limited, and most top teams have already locked in their lineups for the next cycle.

Williams finds itself under pressure from its star signing. Sainz's public comments will be felt in Grove, where the engineering team is already stretched thin trying to recover from the FW48's troubled birth. Whether those comments galvanize faster progress or simply expose the limits of what Williams can achieve in the short term will define both the team's trajectory and Sainz's legacy