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Why Hamilton gave curt answers about his Ferrari blunder at Silverstone

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Why Hamilton gave curt answers about his Ferrari blunder at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton gave notably curt responses when questioned about the late pit stop decision that cost him second place in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion, who dropped from second to third after pitting under a late Safety Car period, appeared on the podium with visible frustration after losing the position to teammate George Russell. His clipped answers in the post-race FIA press conference underscored his disappointment with a strategy call that surrendered three points to a teammate he rarely finds himself racing for position.

Hamilton had been running second behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc when the race descended into chaos in the final laps. Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli had mounted a charge on Leclerc before falling back with car issues, then Max Verstappen spun off track, triggering the Safety Car deployment. Ferrari brought Hamilton in for soft tyres, but when the Safety Car remained out longer than anticipated, the Briton was unable to recover second place from Russell.

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A pointed exchange in the press room

Asked whether he regretted making the stop and whether staying out might have secured second, Hamilton responded with a single, pointed question: "What difference would it have made?" When someone in the press room noted he would have scored three more points, Hamilton's tone barely shifted. "Yeah, obviously. I mean, the team asked me to pit. I expected that if I pitted, I would hold position. If they'd told me, 'You're going to pit and lose your position,' then of course I wouldn't have done it."

The answer laid bare the communication gap that cost Ferrari points. Hamilton's expectation was clear: the pit call was premised on maintaining track position. Had Ferrari clarified otherwise, he would have stayed out. That he was not given the full picture speaks to either incomplete simulation data or a miscalculation of the Safety Car protocol timing, both of which are surprising lapses for a team of Ferrari's resources.

System error compounded the confusion

Compounding the strategic confusion was a technical glitch in race control. With a lap and a half remaining, lapped cars were instructed to unlap themselves, the usual precursor to a restart. The FIA then signalled that the Safety Car would come in, prompting teams to anticipate green-flag racing. Seconds later, that message was retracted. Race control later confirmed it was a system error, and that the correct protocol required the Safety Car to remain out until the chequered flag.

For Hamilton, the episode adds another frustrating footnote to his debut Ferrari season. The seven-time champion joined the Scuderia with expectations of consistent podiums and occasional wins, but operational missteps like this erode confidence in real time. His body language on the podium and terse answers afterward suggest a driver who expected better from a team still finding its footing under pressure. Ferrari will need to tighten its decision-making processes if it wants to keep Hamilton's faith intact through a long and competitive season.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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