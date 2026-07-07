The Italian Grand Prix will introduce sprint races from 2027 under a three-year agreement, ACI president Geronimo La Russa confirmed at a press event in Milan this week. The announcement represents a significant format shift for one of Formula 1's most storied venues and comes amid surging interest in the sport across Italy, driven largely by Ferrari's recent resurgence and Andrea Kimi Antonelli's championship-leading debut season with Mercedes.

La Russa revealed the agreement during a presentation for this year's race, stating that "we have reached an accord" to host sprint weekends for three consecutive seasons beginning in 2027. While Formula 1 has not yet officially announced the sprint calendar beyond 2025, the Monza organiser's remarks suggest negotiations with the championship are already well advanced. Six circuits currently host sprints this season, including Silverstone last weekend, with Zandvoort and Singapore still to come.

Capacity issues at historic circuit

The sprint addition arrives at a moment when Monza is struggling to meet ticket demand. La Russa confirmed that September's Italian Grand Prix is already sold out, prompting the construction of temporary grandstands that were not originally planned. The additional seating will initially be reserved for members of the Automobile Club d'Italia before being opened to the general public, he said.

Monza's decision to add a sprint format reflects the commercial reality facing historic European circuits. Sprint weekends typically deliver higher revenues through extended on-track action and additional ticket sales, a model that has proven particularly attractive to venues operating under tight financial margins. For a circuit that has hosted Formula 1 since the championship's inception in 1950, the format change underscores how even the sport's most iconic venues must adapt to modern commercial pressures.

Ferrari form fuels Italian F1 boom

The timing of Monza's announcement is no coincidence. Ferrari has won two of the last three grands prix, with Charles Leclerc's victory at Silverstone last weekend providing a confidence boost ahead of the summer stretch. Lewis Hamilton, now in his first season with the Scuderia, has also returned to form after a difficult start to the year. The combination has reignited passion among the Tifosi, whose presence remains one of the sport's most visible and vocal fanbases.

Antonelli's impact has been equally significant. The 18-year-old Italian leads the drivers' championship in his rookie campaign with Mercedes and has become one of the most popular athletes in Italy. His presence adds a new dimension to the country's F1 appetite, broadening interest beyond Ferrari's traditional fanbase and creating a dual focal point for domestic support. Whether Monza's sprint gamble can sustain that momentum beyond 2027 will depend on both Ferrari's trajectory and Antonelli's ability to convert his early-season form into a sustained title challenge.