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Hamilton holds notable lead over Verstappen in season statistic

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Hamilton holds notable lead over Verstappen in season statistic

Lewis Hamilton has completed every single racing lap available in the 2025 season so far, a reliability record that contrasts sharply with Max Verstappen's campaign. The Ferrari driver stands alone on 436 laps completed following his Barcelona victory, while Verstappen sits 13th in the classification after retirements in China and Monaco left him on just 79.59 percent of possible race distance. The statistic offers a snapshot of how Ferrari's resurgence has been built on consistency as much as outright speed.

Hamilton's win in Barcelona a week and a half ago marked his first victory since joining Ferrari, capping a strong start to 2025 after a difficult maiden season in red. The seven-time world champion now sits second in the drivers' standings, though he trails championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli by a significant margin. Antonelli, Hamilton's teammate at Ferrari, has matched much of that reliability with 431 laps completed, equal to 98.85 percent of the maximum.

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Alpine's Franco Colapinto also sits on 431 laps, sharing second place in the reliability table with Antonelli. Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's Ferrari teammate, has managed 418 laps, good for sixth overall and a completion rate of 91.74 percent. The Monegasque has suffered more interruptions than his senior colleague, though Ferrari's overall reliability picture remains strong compared to several rivals.

Red Bull's reliability concerns surface

Verstappen's two retirements have cost him significantly in this particular metric. The four-time world champion failed to finish in both China and Monaco, leaving him with 437 completed laps. Red Bull Racing's reliability issues, sporadic but costly, have punctuated what remains a competitive season for the Milton Keynes squad. Verstappen's 79.59 percent completion rate places him in the middle of the grid, a position unfamiliar for a driver accustomed to leading most statistical categories.

Lance Stroll holds the unwanted record for fewest laps completed, with just 263 to his name. The Aston Martin driver sits bottom of the table, narrowly behind Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas on 271 laps. Stroll's teammate ranks 19th, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris occupy 320 and 315 laps respectively, suggesting the Woking team has also endured a patchy reliability record despite flashes of pace.

What the numbers reveal about Ferrari's form

Hamilton's perfect completion record is more than a statistical curiosity. Finishing races has become the foundation of Ferrari's challenge this season, particularly after a 2024 campaign in which the Briton struggled to extract consistent results. The Scuderia's ability to keep both cars running, with Hamilton and Antonelli combining for 867 laps, has allowed the team to accumulate points even when podiums were out of reach.

No driver in the field has completed fewer than fifty percent of available laps, despite multiple grands prix featuring significant attrition. The statistic suggests that while mechanical failures and incidents have punctuated the season, the overall reliability picture across the grid has improved compared to recent years. Teams have managed to keep cars on track more consistently, though the spread between Hamilton's 100 percent record and Stroll's 60.32 percent completion rate remains substantial.

Verstappen's championship hopes intact despite setbacks

Verstappen's position in the middle of the reliability table does not yet signal a crisis for Red Bull, but it does illustrate how fine the margins have become. The Dutchman remains in contention for the title, yet every retirement carries greater weight in a season where Ferrari and other rivals have demonstrated both pace and durability. Hamilton's ability to bank every available lap has been central to his strong start, proving that speed alone no longer guarantees success in the current era of Formula 1

F1 News Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
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1
Mercedes
262
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Ferrari
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McLaren
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Alpine F1
60
6
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7
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8
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10
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Spain
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Austria
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Ferrari
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