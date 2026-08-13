Mercedes is bracing for grid penalties for both George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli before the end of the season. The German team expects neither driver will reach the finale without exceeding power unit allocation limits, a direct consequence of reliability failures in the opening half of the championship. With Antonelli currently holding a 50-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings, the timing of those penalties could prove decisive in the title race.

Both drivers have already suffered costly retirements. Antonelli lost what would have been a near-certain second place in Spain due to a battery failure, while Russell retired in Canada with a similar issue. Those failures have forced Mercedes to burn through its allocated components at an unsustainable rate, leaving the team with little margin for the remaining races.

Bradley Lord, a senior figure at Mercedes, confirmed the situation in comments reported by Dutch media. "If you look at how many components we've used in the first half of the season, it seems almost inevitable that we'll have to take grid penalties at some point," Lord said. "We now need to determine what is strategically the best way to get through the rest of the season."

Antonelli already on fourth power unit

The Italian rookie is closest to the limit. "It's going to be difficult to finish the season with the components we have now. We're only halfway through and Kimi is already on his fourth set of components. The next ones will trigger a penalty," Lord explained. Russell is on his third set, but the mathematics suggest both drivers will eventually exceed the permitted allocation. Under current regulations, drivers are allowed three complete power units per season before penalties apply.

The scale of any penalty depends on which component is replaced and how many times. A first breach of the limit results in a 10-place grid drop. Subsequent replacements of the same component carry a five-place penalty. Mercedes can therefore attempt to minimize damage by choosing when and where to absorb those hits.

Strategic dilemma for championship contender

For Antonelli, the stakes are particularly high. His 50-point cushion over Hamilton could have been larger without the Spain retirement, and a poorly timed grid penalty could hand his teammate an opportunity to close the gap. Mercedes must now balance the risk of further mechanical failures against the cost of taking penalties at circuits where overtaking is feasible.

"It's up to our strategy department and the people in Brixworth to figure out the best route," Lord said. "We can introduce new components at circuits where overtaking is easier. A penalty at Monza, for example, could be less damaging than one in Singapore, because in Italy you have more opportunities to recover positions."

Title fight hangs on timing

Mercedes faces a delicate calculation. Take penalties too early and the team risks throwing away points while reliability holds. Wait too long and a failure in a crucial late-season race could be catastrophic. The decision will likely hinge on updated projections from the power unit division at Brixworth, which must assess how many race weekends the current components can survive.

With half a season remaining, the penalty question is no longer if, but when. Mercedes will be studying the calendar closely, weighing up which circuits offer the best chance to limit the damage. For Antonelli, managing this situation without surrendering his championship advantage will be as much a test of strategic planning as on-track performance.