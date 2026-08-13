Max Verstappen says he will continue racing at Circuit Zandvoort long after the Dutch Grand Prix exits Formula 1 following the 2026 edition. The Red Bull driver confirmed he expects to remain a regular presence at his home circuit, signalling that his relationship with the track will outlast its tenure on the world championship calendar. Verstappen's comments carry weight beyond nostalgia; they hint at a post-F1 racing career already taking shape in his mind, with Zandvoort remaining central to his plans.

The Dutch Grand Prix will not return after next weekend's race, with organisers announcing in 2024 that rising costs and the European circuit rotation system made the event financially unsustainable beyond 2026. Zandvoort's brief modern F1 run, which began in 2021, was driven largely by Verstappen's rise to global prominence and delivered some of the most atmospheric race weekends of recent seasons.

Verstappen acknowledged the significance of the moment but framed his final home grand prix as a beginning rather than an ending. "We've known for a while now that this will be the last Dutch Grand Prix. It's my home race, so I want to enjoy it enormously. Hopefully it goes a bit better on track than it did in Hungary," he said, referencing his difficult weekend at the Hungaroring.

Circuit remains active beyond F1

Verstappen was quick to emphasise that Zandvoort's future extends well beyond Formula 1. "There will still be plenty of other racing classes running there. And if you want to go and drive yourself for a day, the circuit will obviously still exist. So I'll still get enjoyment out of it after Formula 1," he said. The remarks suggest Verstappen sees Zandvoort not just as a venue for nostalgia but as an active part of his racing life, whether through testing, sim racing validation, or participation in other series.

The Dutchman does not need to be an active F1 driver to return to the track competitively. Zandvoort hosts a range of endurance, touring car, and historic racing events, any of which could appeal to a driver who has repeatedly spoken about racing beyond Formula 1. Verstappen's recent ventures into endurance sim racing and his stated interest in competing at Le Mans add context to his confidence about future laps at Zandvoort.

Verstappen reflects on Zandvoort's F1 legacy

Verstappen credited the organisers and fans for transforming the Dutch Grand Prix into one of the standout events on the calendar. "I mainly want to enjoy this last weekend together with the fans. What they've created here is impressive. When the Grand Prix came back, Zandvoort was a brilliant example for other races of how you can organise an event and entertain the fans. It's a shame it's stopping," he said.

The circuit became synonymous with sold-out grandstands, creative fan engagement, and an atmosphere more akin to a football derby than a typical grand prix. Verstappen's dominance during the 2021 to 2023 period coincided with Zandvoort's return, creating a feedback loop of national pride and sporting success that drove attendance and commercial interest. Yet even that was not enough to offset the financial realities of hosting a modern F1 race.

A racing future beyond Formula 1

Verstappen struck a pragmatic tone when asked about the end of his home race. "The track will fortunately remain, and I'm sure I'll do many more laps there. Just not in a Formula 1 race anymore. That's a shame, but ultimately, it is what it is," he said. The lack of sentimentality is characteristic; Verstappen has long spoken about F1 as a phase of his career, not the entirety of it.

His certainty about returning to Zandvoort aligns with broader signals about his post-F1 ambitions. Verstappen has been open about exploring endurance racing, potentially even while still active in Formula 1 if Red Bull and the FIA calendar allow it. Zandvoort, with its challenging layout and proximity to his base, offers an ideal testing ground for any machinery he chooses to campaign in future seasons. The circuit may lose its world championship status, but for Verstappen, it remains a home that will continue to see him at speed.