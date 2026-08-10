Juan Pablo Montoya has reversed his earlier prediction about Lewis Hamilton's retirement, stating the seven-time world champion could race for another two to three years based on his resurgent form at Ferrari. The Colombian former driver previously forecast Hamilton would quit at the end of 2026 or early 2027 during a difficult first season with the Scuderia, but the Briton's return to title contention has changed that assessment entirely. Hamilton sits 50 points behind teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the current championship fight but remains in the hunt for an eighth world title.

From retirement talk to title contention

Hamilton's first season at Ferrari in 2025 sparked open speculation about an early exit from Formula 1. The 40-year-old struggled to adapt to the SF-26 and faced criticism that seemed unthinkable for a driver of his stature. Montoya was among those who believed the end was near, publicly stating Hamilton would hang up his helmet within a year or two.

The 2026 season has rewritten that narrative. Hamilton has found his rhythm with the updated Ferrari package and re-established himself as a championship contender, forcing Montoya to admit he got it wrong. "Hamilton is certainly not going to stop in the next two or three years," Montoya told AS Colombia. "If Ferrari continues to perform like this and Hamilton himself maintains this level, I don't see him retiring at all for now. As long as he can compete for the world title, he will want to keep racing."

Ferrari's succession problem

Hamilton's extended stay at Ferrari creates a complication the team did not anticipate when signing him. The Scuderia has invested heavily in young driver development, with several prospects waiting for an opportunity to step into a race seat. Montoya argues that Hamilton's continued competitiveness could delay those plans by years, not months.

"If Hamilton continues for another two or three years, a problem naturally arises for the next generation," Montoya explained. "At a certain point, someone presents themselves that Ferrari might find even more attractive. This sport is also about timing. If a driver like Rafael Camara makes an impression at the right moment, Ferrari could easily choose him and leave someone like Oliver Bearman on the sidelines."

Bearman's wait gets longer

Oliver Bearman has long been regarded as the leading candidate to eventually replace Hamilton at Ferrari. The British driver currently races for Haas and was widely expected to move up to the senior team within two seasons. Hamilton's resurgence has complicated that timeline, and recent reports have linked Bearman with a potential move to Red Bull Racing instead.

Should Max Verstappen depart Milton Keynes as rumoured, Red Bull would need a driver of Bearman's profile to anchor their future. Ferrari's reluctance to push Hamilton aside while he remains competitive could force Bearman to consider alternatives rather than wait indefinitely for a seat that may not materialise until he is past his prime. Hamilton's ability to silence retirement talk has bought him time, but it has also created a ripple effect across the driver market that could reshape the grid for years to come.