Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has moved to shut down speculation surrounding Max Verstappen's future, describing the relationship between the four-time world champion and the Austrian outfit as "inseparable". In a column for AutoHebdo, the French team boss underlined Verstappen's value to Red Bull beyond his role as a driver, suggesting a departure remains unlikely despite persistent rumours linking the Dutchman with a move away from Milton Keynes.

Verstappen has spent his entire Formula 1 career within the Red Bull family, securing all four of his world titles with the senior team. But a difficult first half of the 2025 season, marked by public frustrations and a loss of form, has fuelled speculation about his commitment to the project. Verstappen is contracted through 2028, yet his deal is understood to contain exit clauses that could facilitate an earlier departure should circumstances shift.

Mekies, who joined Red Bull as team principal ahead of the current season, has previously acknowledged that working with Verstappen is not always straightforward. Yet his latest comments reveal the extent to which the team sees the 27-year-old as integral to its identity.

Verstappen's role extends beyond the cockpit

"As I often say, Max is the best sensor we have on our car," Mekies wrote. "He always wants to get the best out of it, without making compromises. His commitment and his enormous knowledge of the complex work of the team go much further than I have ever experienced."

Mekies went further, crediting Verstappen with an almost instinctive understanding of the engineering and operational challenges facing the squad. "He has a kind of innate understanding for the people around him who work to ensure the car performs optimally. He knows how to choose the right words to help them get the best out of themselves."

An 'inseparable' bond

The team principal stressed that Verstappen's influence runs deeper than performance alone. "It is a mentality that fits the team perfectly and explains this incredible bond with the team. Sometimes we underestimate Max's role within the team. It's not just about him and Red Bull Racing; they are inseparable."

Mekies concluded by rejecting any notion that Verstappen is simply a valuable asset to be managed. "We could leave it at that and simply say that he is a kind of acquisition for us, but that does not do him justice. He is not only an extraordinary driver, he is also an extraordinary person."

Whether the public show of faith is enough to quell the rumours remains to be seen. Verstappen's contract may run until 2028, but the clauses embedded within it mean Red Bull must continue to provide a competitive package if they are to retain the sport's most dominant force of the current era.