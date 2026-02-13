Williams driver Alex Albon has provided the most detailed peer-perspective on the 2026 hierarchy yet, admitting that GPS data paints a frightening picture for anyone hoping to beat Red Bull. While the traditional top four are closely matched in cornering speed, the RB22 creates an almost insurmountable gap the moment the steering wheel is straightened. According to Albon, the difference isn't just raw horsepower, but the completeness of how that power is delivered.

Consistency Over Chaos

"They aren't just fast; they are stable," Albon remarked to the press in Sakhir. The GPS data confirms that Red Bull wins on every single straight, primarily due to a consistent deployment of energy that prevents the car from losing power toward the end of long runs. This drivability gives Verstappen a massive advantage in race trim, where managing the 2026 battery levels will be the deciding factor in overtaking.

The Manufacturer Gap

Albon also shed light on the varying priorities of the manufacturers. While Ferrari appears to be focusing on driving feel and drivability first, Red Bull has seemingly already moved into the pure performance phase of their testing. For a team like Williams, sharing a power unit with three other squads provides a data advantage, but Albon was clear: Red Bull’s integration of their own engine has set a benchmark that the customer teams are currently struggling to even comprehend.