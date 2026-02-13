user icon
Technical Masterclass: Ted Kravitz Unpacks the RB22’s "Invisible" Advantage

Technical Masterclass: Ted Kravitz Unpacks the RB22's "Invisible" Advantage

The RB22 did not just appear on track in Bahrain; it dominated the narrative from the moment the green light flickered on. Max Verstappen’s opening day performance—a staggering 136 laps completed without a single mechanical hitch—has been described by Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz as a statement of total control. Despite the efforts of Team Principal Laurent Mekies to dampen expectations during the Detroit launch, the reality in Sakhir is that Red Bull has arrived with a car that appears lightyears ahead in development maturity. 

The Art of Energy Regeneration 

Kravitz highlighted a specific factor that separates Verstappen from the pack: the "braking and regeneration" cycle. In the complex world of 2026 power units, the transition between deploying energy and "harvesting" it into the battery is the new frontline of performance. While other cars show prolonged battery-recovery lights, the Red Bull system engages and disappears with lightning speed, indicating a level of software and driving-mode refinement that rivals simply haven't matched. 

Aerodynamic Perfection in the Heat 

Verstappen’s fastest times were notably set during the peak heat of the day, a time when most teams struggle with tyre degradation and cooling. By using this window to deploy their aerodynamic sensors and collect performance data, Red Bull has signaled that their cooling package is robust enough to handle the most extreme conditions. Kravitz concluded that the car doesn't just look fast; it looks composed, with Verstappen appearing to have absolute mastery over the vehicle's erratic 2026 energy flows. 

