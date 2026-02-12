user icon
icon

Adrian Newey Reveals Aston Martin Philosophy Was Born During "Gardening Leave"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Adrian Newey Reveals Aston Martin Philosophy Was Born During "Gardening Leave"

The 2026 season represents a "golden opportunity" for Aston Martin to disrupt the Formula 1 hierarchy, according to the team's new design guru, Adrian Newey. The legendary engineer, who joined the Silverstone squad after departing Red Bull, revealed that the concept for the new AMR26 was conceived during his period of enforced absence from the sport, known as "gardening leave". 

A Fresh Start in Solitude 

Newey explained that while he was contractually forbidden from working for a team, he was free to think. "We all knew the regulations had been published, so I tried to step back and check what the basics are," Newey said at the car's launch. In the quiet of his time off, he analyzed the rules to find a solution, eventually arriving at the philosophy that now defines the Aston Martin challenger. 

More about Aston Martin Montoya: "It is difficult to read Newey and Aston Martin"

Montoya: "It is difficult to read Newey and Aston Martin"

Feb 19
 Alonso expects Aston Martin to lead with Newey despite slow start

Alonso expects Aston Martin to lead with Newey despite slow start

Feb 17

The Chance for New Winners 

Newey views the massive regulation reset as the perfect storm for a team like Aston Martin to leapfrog the competition. "When there is a major regulation change, there are always huge opportunities," he stated. He drew a parallel to 2014, when Mercedes utilized the new engine rules to launch a dynasty, rising from a midfield team in 2013 to untouchable dominators. 

With Lance Stroll already putting the car through its paces in Bahrain, Newey is hopeful that his interpretation of the rules will prove to be the correct one, just as Red Bull's concept eventually became the blueprint for the 2022 era. After a tight 2025 season where Max Verstappen narrowly missed the title, Newey is eager to see if his new creation can crown a new champion. 

 

F1 News Adrian Newey Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Adrian Newey -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Dec 26 1958 (67)
  • Place of b. Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar