Albers Backs Verstappen for Title: "Red Bull Is Better at This Than McLaren"

Albers Backs Verstappen for Title: “Red Bull Is Better at This Than McLaren”
  • Published on 21 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen delivered a flawless weekend in Austin, sweeping every major session at the Circuit of the Americas — from Sprint pole to Grand Prix victory. But according to former F1 driver Christijan Albers, it wasn’t just Verstappen’s brilliance that stood out — it was also the resurgence of Red Bull Racing as a team. 

Dominant in Austin 

Verstappen’s performance in Texas was near perfection. He claimed Sprint pole, Sprint victory, Grand Prix pole, and the main race win, collecting maximum points across the weekend. For Albers, that level of control underscored why Verstappen remains the benchmark in Formula 1. 

“The possibility is absolutely there for Max to win his fifth title,” Albers said on De Telegraaf’s F1 podcast. “You can see that McLaren have made too many mistakes in recent races — although what happened in the Sprint was just bad luck.” He was referring to the incident in which Nico Hülkenberg collided with Oscar Piastri, forcing the Australian into his teammate Lando Norris and ending McLaren’s chances. 

Calm restored at Red Bull 

Albers believes Red Bull’s recent improvement has been no coincidence. “Since Laurent Mekies took over from Christian Horner, there’s been calm within the team again,” he explained. “Better decisions are being made, the atmosphere has improved, and the results are following naturally.” 

For the Dutchman, it’s that sense of balance and structure that separates Red Bull from their rivals. “McLaren still has the best car, but they’re not developing it through the weekend. They’re missing that fine-tuning,” he said. “Red Bull, on the other hand, keep improving every session. That’s the difference.” 

“They hit the reset button at the right time” 

Albers praised both Verstappen and the team for turning things around after a rough patch earlier in the season. “They hit the reset button at exactly the right moment,” he said. “Under Laurent and Max, you can see the whole organization functioning better again.” 

A well-oiled machine 

After his dominant display in Austin, Verstappen has reignited the championship battle — and Albers is convinced it’s no coincidence. “Red Bull is simply the best-organized team in Formula 1,” he concluded. “They’ve found their rhythm again, and when that happens, they’re almost impossible to stop.”

