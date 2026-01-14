user icon
icon

Bottas expects 'chaos' in new Formula 1 season

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bottas expects 'chaos' in new Formula 1 season

Valtteri Bottas is preparing for his return to the Formula 1 grid this year with the new Cadillac team. With the addition of an eleventh team, the Finn expects the field to be busier and more chaotic than ever before. 

Extra cars mean extra risk 

Bottas believes the risks will be particularly high during the opening stages of the season. The presence of two extra cars on the track will make starts even more intense. "There is more that can happen, partly because of the extra congestion those two cars bring," Bottas noted. 

More about Valtteri Bottas Bottas Officially Begins Work at Cadillac: “This Feels Special”

Bottas Officially Begins Work at Cadillac: “This Feels Special”

Dec 10 2025
 Valtteri Bottas Reveals: “I Was Close to Returning to Williams”

Valtteri Bottas Reveals: “I Was Close to Returning to Williams”

Oct 28 2025

During a conversation with former drivers Jolyon Palmer and Juan Pablo Montoya for the official F1 site, the challenges of the new car sizes were discussed. Palmer suggested it might take a few races or incidents for drivers to accurately judge where their front wings are. 

Adapting to the eleventh team 

Bottas agreed that it will take time to adjust. "When you lose your first front wing, you know where the limit is for the next time," he said. "It will be quite different due to the new size of the cars, but you usually get used to it quickly. There might be more carbon fiber flying around in the first few races than later in the year." 

Cadillac is the only completely new team on the grid, as Audi has entered by taking over the existing Sauber team. Cadillac enters the sport using Ferrari power units as a temporary measure before switching to General Motors engines later. Audi will compete with its own power units from the start. 

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,608
  • Podiums 61
  • Grand Prix 209
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (36)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile
show sidebar