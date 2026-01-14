Valtteri Bottas is preparing for his return to the Formula 1 grid this year with the new Cadillac team. With the addition of an eleventh team, the Finn expects the field to be busier and more chaotic than ever before.

Extra cars mean extra risk

Bottas believes the risks will be particularly high during the opening stages of the season. The presence of two extra cars on the track will make starts even more intense. "There is more that can happen, partly because of the extra congestion those two cars bring," Bottas noted.

During a conversation with former drivers Jolyon Palmer and Juan Pablo Montoya for the official F1 site, the challenges of the new car sizes were discussed. Palmer suggested it might take a few races or incidents for drivers to accurately judge where their front wings are.

Adapting to the eleventh team

Bottas agreed that it will take time to adjust. "When you lose your first front wing, you know where the limit is for the next time," he said. "It will be quite different due to the new size of the cars, but you usually get used to it quickly. There might be more carbon fiber flying around in the first few races than later in the year."

Cadillac is the only completely new team on the grid, as Audi has entered by taking over the existing Sauber team. Cadillac enters the sport using Ferrari power units as a temporary measure before switching to General Motors engines later. Audi will compete with its own power units from the start.