Formula 1 fans should prepare for a significant shift in the visual and tactical nature of racing as the 2026 regulations take hold. McLaren leadership has warned that the disappearance of DRS and the introduction of a new "overtake mode" will fundamentally change how cars pass one another. According to the team from Woking, the focus will shift from simple aerodynamic drag reduction to a complex "cat-and-mouse" game of energy management that may initially look unusual to the uninitiated.

The Death of DRS and the Rise of Energy Strategy

Under the new rules, overtaking will no longer be a matter of simply being close enough to trigger a flap on the rear wing. Instead, drivers will have a limited pool of electrical energy to use for a power boost. Mark Temple, McLaren’s technical director for performance, explained that this makes strategy and timing more important than ever. Drivers will have to decide exactly where to deploy their energy—whether to save it for a long straight or use it to defend against a rival.

This shift means that some overtakes might look "too easy" from the outside. Team principal Andrea Stella noted that if one car has a full battery and the car in front has depleted its energy, the speed difference will be massive. It will be crucial for the sport to communicate this to the audience, so fans understand that a pass isn't just a lack of skill from the defender, but a tactical victory for the attacker who managed their energy more effectively.

A Steep Learning Curve for Drivers

McLaren expects a "steep learning curve" for the drivers as they master these new systems. The complexity of simulating these battles means that the first few races of 2026 will be a period of intense discovery. Drivers will have to constantly monitor their battery levels while simultaneously reading the intentions of their opponents. It is a game of high-speed chess where one wrong move could leave a driver defenseless for the remainder of a lap.

As the 2026 season draws closer, the excitement surrounding this tactical shift is growing. While it may look "strange" at first to see cars pulling alongside each other with such varying speeds, McLaren believes it will ultimately lead to more meaningful and exciting racing. The "energy battle" is the new frontier of Formula 1, and the teams that master the software will likely be the ones standing on the podium.