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McLaren prepares for historic 1,000th Grand Prix milestone

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McLaren prepares for historic 1,000th Grand Prix milestone

The McLaren Formula 1 team has entered a landmark season that will see them join one of the most exclusive clubs in motorsport. As the team works to defend its constructors' title under the 2026 regulations, they are also counting down the races until they become only the second team in history to reach the monumental milestone of 1,000 Grands Prix. 

A legacy of success since 1966 

McLaren’s storied journey began in May 1966 at the Monaco Grand Prix. Since the team was founded by Bruce McLaren, it has become a permanent fixture on the grid, amassing a trophy cabinet that few can rival. Over the last six decades, the Woking-based outfit has secured ten constructors' championships and 203 individual race victories, trailing only Ferrari in terms of longevity and historical achievement. 

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The season opener in Australia marked the 995th Grand Prix in the team's history. While the result in Melbourne was somewhat underwhelming—with Lando Norris finishing fifth and Oscar Piastri suffering an early exit—the team remains focused on the bigger picture. "We stand on the threshold of a unique milestone in Formula 1," a team spokesperson noted, as the countdown to the quadruple-digit mark officially begins.

Joining Ferrari in the history books 

By reaching 1,000 races, McLaren will follow in the footsteps of the iconic Italian Scuderia, which currently stands at 1,123 entries. The exact date for McLaren's celebration remains somewhat uncertain due to ongoing security concerns in the Middle East, which have placed the upcoming rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia under scrutiny. Should the calendar proceed as planned, the 1,000th race will be a moment of immense pride for a team that has survived numerous era shifts to remain at the front of the pack. 

For a team that has seen legends like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Lewis Hamilton grace its cockpits, the 1,000th race serves as a reminder of McLaren's enduring place in the heart of the sport. As they push to close the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari in the 2026 championship, the team continues to balance its respect for history with a relentless drive for future innovation. 

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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Date
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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