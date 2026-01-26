Max Verstappen has long been a vocal advocate for sim racing, but he now believes it has become an essential pillar for the education of the next generation of racing drivers. The four-time world champion, who is a frequent competitor in high-level virtual events, argues that the bridge between the virtual and real worlds has never been stronger. For Verstappen, the simulator is no longer a game; it is a vital tool that can teach young talents the fundamentals of vehicle dynamics before they even step into a real cockpit.

Learning Before the Track

In a recent discussion with his Team Redline teammates, Verstappen explained that the sophistication of modern simulators allows children to understand how a car works from a very young age. Whether it is a GT car or a single-seater, the physics in high-end sims like Assetto Corsa are now accurate enough to provide a genuine baseline for racing skills. Verstappen noted that when he first started in formula cars, simulator technology was still in its infancy, but today’s youth have the advantage of thousands of "free" practice laps before their first real-world test.

Verstappen believes that the last decade has seen a massive shift in how the racing community views sim racing. Previously, it was seen as something reserved for professional sim racers who treated it as a job, with very few "real" racing drivers taking it seriously. Today, almost every top driver uses a simulator to sharpen their reflexes and learn new tracks. Verstappen himself uses it as a way to stay sharp during the off-season, treating his virtual races with the same competitive intensity as a Grand Prix.

A Serious Hobby with Real Benefits

For the Red Bull driver, sim racing provides a unique platform to test limits without the financial or physical risks of real-world crashing. This allows young drivers to experiment with different lines and setups, building a technical intuition that is invaluable once they transition to karts or cars. Verstappen’s passion for the virtual world remains a core part of his identity, and he continues to invest significant time into his Team Redline projects, proving that the skills learned on a screen are directly transferable to the world championship.