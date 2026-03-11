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Audi makes history with points on 2026 F1 debut

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Audi makes history with points on 2026 F1 debut

Audi has successfully etched its name into the Formula 1 history books following a remarkable debut at the Australian Grand Prix. In the first race of the new 2026 era, the German manufacturer secured world championship points at the very first attempt, thanks to a calculated and mature drive from rookie Gabriel Bortoleto

A flawless weekend for Bortoleto 

Starting from tenth on the grid, Bortoleto navigated a chaotic race to finish in ninth position. The Brazilian driver showed impressive composure, particularly in the closing stages where he utilized a fresh set of tires to move back into the points-paying positions. Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley hailed the result as "historic," noting that it far exceeded the team's initial expectations for their first competitive outing. 

"Audi scoring points in its very first Formula 1 race—that is simply a historic moment," Wheatley said after the race. He praised Bortoleto’s tireless work ethic, revealing that the young driver had spent nearly every day of January in the simulator at Neuburg or Hinwil to prepare for the technical demands of the 2026 car. This preparation paid off as Bortoleto managed the complex energy recovery systems far better than many of his more experienced rivals. 

The challenge of the solo engine 

While the points for Bortoleto provided a "yin" to the team's weekend, the "yang" came in the form of a technical failure for Nico Hülkenberg. The veteran driver was unable to even start the race after his car lost all telemetry on the way to the grid. This highlighted the unique challenge Audi faces as the only team running its specific power unit, leaving them without any customer data to help troubleshoot such issues. 

Wheatley noted that as a new entry, Audi must learn everything the hard way. "This was actually the first time we could really compare what other teams are doing," he explained. Despite the mixed reliability, the team leaves Melbourne with a sense of pride and a clear roadmap for development. For a manufacturer entering the sport with such high stakes, a top-ten finish on debut serves as a powerful statement of intent for the journey ahead.

F1 News Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

BR Gabriel Bortoleto
  • Team Audi
  • Points 21
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 26
  • Country BR
  • Date of b. Oct 17 2004 (21)
  • Place of b. Sao Paulo, BR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Audi
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