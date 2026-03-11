Audi has successfully etched its name into the Formula 1 history books following a remarkable debut at the Australian Grand Prix. In the first race of the new 2026 era, the German manufacturer secured world championship points at the very first attempt, thanks to a calculated and mature drive from rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

A flawless weekend for Bortoleto

Starting from tenth on the grid, Bortoleto navigated a chaotic race to finish in ninth position. The Brazilian driver showed impressive composure, particularly in the closing stages where he utilized a fresh set of tires to move back into the points-paying positions. Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley hailed the result as "historic," noting that it far exceeded the team's initial expectations for their first competitive outing.

"Audi scoring points in its very first Formula 1 race—that is simply a historic moment," Wheatley said after the race. He praised Bortoleto’s tireless work ethic, revealing that the young driver had spent nearly every day of January in the simulator at Neuburg or Hinwil to prepare for the technical demands of the 2026 car. This preparation paid off as Bortoleto managed the complex energy recovery systems far better than many of his more experienced rivals.

The challenge of the solo engine

While the points for Bortoleto provided a "yin" to the team's weekend, the "yang" came in the form of a technical failure for Nico Hülkenberg. The veteran driver was unable to even start the race after his car lost all telemetry on the way to the grid. This highlighted the unique challenge Audi faces as the only team running its specific power unit, leaving them without any customer data to help troubleshoot such issues.

Wheatley noted that as a new entry, Audi must learn everything the hard way. "This was actually the first time we could really compare what other teams are doing," he explained. Despite the mixed reliability, the team leaves Melbourne with a sense of pride and a clear roadmap for development. For a manufacturer entering the sport with such high stakes, a top-ten finish on debut serves as a powerful statement of intent for the journey ahead.