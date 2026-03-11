The debate surrounding the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has intensified following the season opener in Australia. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing’s newest recruit, has joined teammate Max Verstappen in criticizing the performance and racing quality of the new generation of cars. After a frustrating weekend in Melbourne, Hadjar warned that the challenges of energy management could become a significant problem during the upcoming weekend in Shanghai.

The struggle with energy management

Hadjar’s race in Melbourne was cut short by a technical failure in lap eleven, but even before his retirement, he experienced the limitations of the new power units. After a promising start, the Frenchman found himself defenseless as his battery energy was depleted, forcing him to drop back while waiting for the system to recover. For a driver used to the relentless pace of junior categories, this tactical "lifting and coasting" feels like a step backward for the pinnacle of racing.

"I honestly don't see how this makes the racing better," Hadjar told the press. "For me, it certainly doesn't feel that way. If you see cars passing you everywhere because your battery is empty, it doesn't exactly feel like progress." He emphasized that while the car feels good during practice sessions when the systems are not fully stressed, the reality of a race start and the associated thermal fluctuations make the cars incredibly difficult to manage.

A daunting challenge in Shanghai

Looking ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix, Hadjar expects the difficulties to mount. Shanghai will host the first Sprint weekend of the season, leaving teams with very little time to optimize their complex energy deployment strategies. With long straights that will heavily drain the electrical reserves, Hadjar fears the racing could become even more fragmented.

Despite these technical frustrations, the 23-year-old remains positive about his personal performance and his fit within the Red Bull team. "I actually feel very good within the team. I drove flawlessly all weekend and I feel comfortable in the car," he said. While he missed out on a potential podium in Australia, Hadjar is determined to master the intricacies of the 2026 rules, even if he remains one of their most vocal skeptics alongside his world-champion teammate.