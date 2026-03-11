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Hadjar voices concerns over 2026 cars ahead of Chinese GP

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Hadjar voices concerns over 2026 cars ahead of Chinese GP

The debate surrounding the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has intensified following the season opener in Australia. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing’s newest recruit, has joined teammate Max Verstappen in criticizing the performance and racing quality of the new generation of cars. After a frustrating weekend in Melbourne, Hadjar warned that the challenges of energy management could become a significant problem during the upcoming weekend in Shanghai. 

The struggle with energy management 

Hadjar’s race in Melbourne was cut short by a technical failure in lap eleven, but even before his retirement, he experienced the limitations of the new power units. After a promising start, the Frenchman found himself defenseless as his battery energy was depleted, forcing him to drop back while waiting for the system to recover. For a driver used to the relentless pace of junior categories, this tactical "lifting and coasting" feels like a step backward for the pinnacle of racing. 

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"I honestly don't see how this makes the racing better," Hadjar told the press. "For me, it certainly doesn't feel that way. If you see cars passing you everywhere because your battery is empty, it doesn't exactly feel like progress." He emphasized that while the car feels good during practice sessions when the systems are not fully stressed, the reality of a race start and the associated thermal fluctuations make the cars incredibly difficult to manage. 

A daunting challenge in Shanghai 

Looking ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix, Hadjar expects the difficulties to mount. Shanghai will host the first Sprint weekend of the season, leaving teams with very little time to optimize their complex energy deployment strategies. With long straights that will heavily drain the electrical reserves, Hadjar fears the racing could become even more fragmented. 

Despite these technical frustrations, the 23-year-old remains positive about his personal performance and his fit within the Red Bull team. "I actually feel very good within the team. I drove flawlessly all weekend and I feel comfortable in the car," he said. While he missed out on a potential podium in Australia, Hadjar is determined to master the intricacies of the 2026 rules, even if he remains one of their most vocal skeptics alongside his world-champion teammate. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing

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Pos
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Mercedes
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McLaren
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Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
-
Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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