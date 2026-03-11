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Martin Brundle: 2026 cars are a "rough product" after Melbourne chaos

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Martin Brundle: 2026 cars are a "rough product" after Melbourne chaos

Formula 1 analyst Martin Brundle believes the Australian Grand Prix served as a wake-up call for the grid, highlighting the immense learning curve teams face with the 2026 regulations. According to the Sky Sports commentator, the season opener was "chaotic and sometimes scary," as drivers struggled to tame the unpredictable power delivery of the new hybrid units. 

Unexplained crashes and technical hurdles 

The weekend in Melbourne was marked by several high-profile incidents, with Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri all suffering significant crashes. Brundle noted that these mistakes are symptomatic of a wider struggle to find consistency with the new electrical systems. The unpredictable nature of energy harvesting means that a car's entry speed into a corner can vary wildly from lap to lap, making the cars a massive challenge for even the most experienced drivers to control. 

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"The arrival speed toward a corner can vary enormously," Brundle explained. "Sometimes you arrive at full throttle, but the car suddenly slows because the system is trying to recover energy. That must be incredibly frustrating for a driver." He added that combined with aerodynamics and braking systems that are still in early development, the cars currently feel like an unrefined "rough product." 

Safety concerns in extreme conditions 

Brundle expressed concern that the current "gritty" power delivery could become dangerous under certain circumstances. He specifically pointed to the risks of racing these cars in wet conditions at tight circuits like Monaco or during high-speed safety car restarts on cold tires.

The current power units lack the smooth torque delivery of their predecessors, making them prone to sudden snaps of oversteer that catch drivers off guard. 

Despite the criticism, the former Grand Prix winner expects the teams to rapidly refine the technology. "With the resources and knowledge the teams have, they will refine that quickly," he said. However, he admitted that the basic structure of the rules—where the turbo generator has been removed while the electric motor's power has doubled—makes energy recovery inherently difficult. As the sport moves toward the second round in China, the focus will remain on whether teams can find the consistency needed to prevent further "unexplainable" accidents. 

F1 News Martin Brundle

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
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Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB Martin Brundle -
  • Team -
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  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jun 1 1959 (66)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, Norfolk, England, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
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