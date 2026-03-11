Formula 1 analyst Martin Brundle believes the Australian Grand Prix served as a wake-up call for the grid, highlighting the immense learning curve teams face with the 2026 regulations. According to the Sky Sports commentator, the season opener was "chaotic and sometimes scary," as drivers struggled to tame the unpredictable power delivery of the new hybrid units.

Unexplained crashes and technical hurdles

The weekend in Melbourne was marked by several high-profile incidents, with Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri all suffering significant crashes. Brundle noted that these mistakes are symptomatic of a wider struggle to find consistency with the new electrical systems. The unpredictable nature of energy harvesting means that a car's entry speed into a corner can vary wildly from lap to lap, making the cars a massive challenge for even the most experienced drivers to control.

"The arrival speed toward a corner can vary enormously," Brundle explained. "Sometimes you arrive at full throttle, but the car suddenly slows because the system is trying to recover energy. That must be incredibly frustrating for a driver." He added that combined with aerodynamics and braking systems that are still in early development, the cars currently feel like an unrefined "rough product."

Safety concerns in extreme conditions

Brundle expressed concern that the current "gritty" power delivery could become dangerous under certain circumstances. He specifically pointed to the risks of racing these cars in wet conditions at tight circuits like Monaco or during high-speed safety car restarts on cold tires.

The current power units lack the smooth torque delivery of their predecessors, making them prone to sudden snaps of oversteer that catch drivers off guard.

Despite the criticism, the former Grand Prix winner expects the teams to rapidly refine the technology. "With the resources and knowledge the teams have, they will refine that quickly," he said. However, he admitted that the basic structure of the rules—where the turbo generator has been removed while the electric motor's power has doubled—makes energy recovery inherently difficult. As the sport moves toward the second round in China, the focus will remain on whether teams can find the consistency needed to prevent further "unexplainable" accidents.