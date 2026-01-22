user icon
As the 2026 Formula 1 season approaches with a radical technical reset, Max Verstappen appears more relaxed than ever regarding his place in the history books. Despite the opportunity to secure a fifth world championship, the Red Bull Racing driver insists he is not focusing on the numbers. Having dominated much of the last five years, Verstappen is entering the new era with a pragmatic mindset, prioritising the team’s development over personal accolades. 

Uncertainty Under New Regulations 

The 2026 season represents a massive leap into the unknown for every team on the grid due to the drastic changes in engine and aerodynamic rules. Verstappen pointed out that it is currently impossible to predict who will be the frontrunners. While other drivers might make bold claims or set specific targets for the title, Verstappen maintains that his approach remains unchanged: he will fight for the championship if the car allows, but will focus on supporting the team if the machinery is not yet competitive. 

During the recent launch of the RB22 in Detroit, Verstappen stood alongside his new teammate, Isack Hadjar, to unveil their latest challenger. While the return of the iconic blue livery brought a smile to his face, he refused to be drawn into speculation about whether the car would return him to the top of the standings. After losing the 2025 title to Lando Norris, despite winning the most races over the past five seasons, the Dutchman is acutely aware of how quickly the competitive order can shift. 

A Matured Approach to the Sport 

At 28 years old, Verstappen has evolved into an elder statesman of the paddock, exhibiting a calmer demeanour compared to the early years of his career. He acknowledged that his "I don't care" attitude toward records might differ from his rivals, but insisted this is simply his nature. This maturity has allowed him to handle the immense pressure of lead development for the new Red Bull-Ford power unit with a level of detachment that many find surprising. 

The true potential of the RB22 will begin to reveal itself in the coming weeks as testing commences in Barcelona and Bahrain. Verstappen’s focus is firmly on these sessions, knowing that the work done now will determine if he is a title protagonist when the lights go out for the season opener in Australia on 8 March.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

