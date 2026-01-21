user icon
Zak Brown Embraces the "Purest" Form of F1 in 2026

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is looking forward to the 2026 regulation reset with a sense of excitement rather than apprehension. Despite McLaren coming off a dream year in 2025—securing both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles—Brown believes that the massive technical changes coming this season represent the sport in its most authentic form. 

A Total Technical Reset 

The 2026 season introduces the most significant technical changes in the history of the sport. The cars will be shorter, lighter, and feature active aerodynamics, while the power units will run on sustainable fuels with a massive increase in electrical power. Brown highlighted that with the removal of DRS and the introduction of a new motor-power boost mode, every team is starting from a blank slate. For a team like McLaren, which is currently the benchmark, this reset is an opportunity to prove the depth of their technical organization. 

Brown emphasized that staying at the top requires every department—from finance and HR to commerce and communication—to perform at an elite level. He noted that the complexity of a modern F1 team means that a fast car alone is no longer enough to win consistently. As the smallest teams on the grid are now incredibly strong, Brown expects the 2026 season to be a grueling test of every organization's endurance and innovation. 

No Room for Complacency 

While McLaren will carry the prestigious number 1 on Lando Norris's car, they are taking nothing for granted. Brown is eager to see if their technical team, which has worked tirelessly over the last two years, can maintain their advantage in this new era. With the first tests scheduled for late January, the team will soon find out if their Mercedes-powered challenger can continue to set the standard for the rest of the field.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

