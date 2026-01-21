McLaren CEO Zak Brown is looking forward to the 2026 regulation reset with a sense of excitement rather than apprehension. Despite McLaren coming off a dream year in 2025—securing both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles—Brown believes that the massive technical changes coming this season represent the sport in its most authentic form.

A Total Technical Reset

The 2026 season introduces the most significant technical changes in the history of the sport. The cars will be shorter, lighter, and feature active aerodynamics, while the power units will run on sustainable fuels with a massive increase in electrical power. Brown highlighted that with the removal of DRS and the introduction of a new motor-power boost mode, every team is starting from a blank slate. For a team like McLaren, which is currently the benchmark, this reset is an opportunity to prove the depth of their technical organization.

Brown emphasized that staying at the top requires every department—from finance and HR to commerce and communication—to perform at an elite level. He noted that the complexity of a modern F1 team means that a fast car alone is no longer enough to win consistently. As the smallest teams on the grid are now incredibly strong, Brown expects the 2026 season to be a grueling test of every organization's endurance and innovation.

No Room for Complacency

While McLaren will carry the prestigious number 1 on Lando Norris's car, they are taking nothing for granted. Brown is eager to see if their technical team, which has worked tirelessly over the last two years, can maintain their advantage in this new era. With the first tests scheduled for late January, the team will soon find out if their Mercedes-powered challenger can continue to set the standard for the rest of the field.