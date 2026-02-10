user icon
Zak Brown Dismisses Paddock Politics and Salutes Red Bull’s Progress

Zak Brown Dismisses Paddock Politics and Salutes Red Bull's Progress

As the "compression ratio" row continues to simmer, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has offered a more pragmatic view of the situation. While rival manufacturers are up in arms over Mercedes' technical ingenuity, Brown has largely dismissed the outcry as "typical Formula 1 politics." For a team that relies on Mercedes power, McLaren sees no reason for the current level of hysteria. 

Drawing Historical Parallels 

Brown compared the current situation to previous technical innovations that once caused similar friction, such as the double diffuser. He maintains that the Mercedes engine meets all current requirements and regulations, noting that the motor has passed all mandated tests. "I also don't believe the advantage is as big as is being said in some places," Brown remarked, suggesting that rivals are happy to blow the story out of proportion for their own gain. 

Respect for the Red Bull Project 

While Brown isn't losing sleep over Mercedes, he is keeping a very close eye on the progress at Milton Keynes. Red Bull’s move to produce its own power units was seen by many as a massive risk, but the early data has left Brown impressed. He noted that the Red Bull engine looks "surprisingly fast" and, perhaps more importantly, highly reliable for a project in its infancy. 

"Hat's off to them," Brown said, acknowledging that as F1 enters this new era, the reliability across the board seems higher than anticipated. For McLaren, the focus remains on the fight ahead with Mercedes, Ferrari, and a Red Bull team that seems to have defied the odds with its homegrown engine. 

