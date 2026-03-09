Valtteri Bottas is back on the Formula 1 grid after a year-long hiatus, and the veteran Finn says he is enjoying the sport more than ever. Now driving for the new Cadillac entry, Bottas admits that his time away from racing has given him a fresh appreciation for the pinnacle of motorsport—including the parts drivers usually find tedious, like press conferences.

A year away brings appreciation

Bottas, whose last Grand Prix was in 2024, spent his "gap year" keeping his skills sharp through an extensive testing program. He believes this extra preparation will be a significant advantage as he leads Cadillac into their historic debut season. The experience of being on the grid again is something he says he no longer takes for granted after his time on the sidelines.

"When you haven't raced for a year, you start to appreciate everything about this sport much more," Bottas said. "Standing on the grid is a completely different feeling... even the press conference doesn't feel so bad today, but ask me again in Abu Dhabi! I definitely have a better perspective on the sport now than I did a few years ago."

Leading a brand-new project

Bottas recognizes that his situation is unique, as Cadillac is a completely new team in Formula 1. While he may not immediately have the machinery to compete at the very front, the challenge of building a team from the ground up was the major draw for his return. He aims to use his experience to help the team establish themselves as a respectable force.

"I think it's quite unique to be in a situation where you start with a new team in the sport. That doesn't happen every day," Bottas remarked. The Finn is determined to use his years of experience at Mercedes and Sauber to help Cadillac earn respect and move up the grid during the 2026 campaign, focusing on long-term development.