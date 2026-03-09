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Valtteri Bottas finds "new perspective" in F1 return with Cadillac

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Valtteri Bottas finds "new perspective" in F1 return with Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas is back on the Formula 1 grid after a year-long hiatus, and the veteran Finn says he is enjoying the sport more than ever. Now driving for the new Cadillac entry, Bottas admits that his time away from racing has given him a fresh appreciation for the pinnacle of motorsport—including the parts drivers usually find tedious, like press conferences. 

A year away brings appreciation 

Bottas, whose last Grand Prix was in 2024, spent his "gap year" keeping his skills sharp through an extensive testing program. He believes this extra preparation will be a significant advantage as he leads Cadillac into their historic debut season. The experience of being on the grid again is something he says he no longer takes for granted after his time on the sidelines. 

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"When you haven't raced for a year, you start to appreciate everything about this sport much more," Bottas said. "Standing on the grid is a completely different feeling... even the press conference doesn't feel so bad today, but ask me again in Abu Dhabi! I definitely have a better perspective on the sport now than I did a few years ago." 

Leading a brand-new project 

Bottas recognizes that his situation is unique, as Cadillac is a completely new team in Formula 1. While he may not immediately have the machinery to compete at the very front, the challenge of building a team from the ground up was the major draw for his return. He aims to use his experience to help the team establish themselves as a respectable force. 

"I think it's quite unique to be in a situation where you start with a new team in the sport. That doesn't happen every day," Bottas remarked. The Finn is determined to use his years of experience at Mercedes and Sauber to help Cadillac earn respect and move up the grid during the 2026 campaign, focusing on long-term development. 

 

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
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Mercedes
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2
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McLaren
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points 1,608
  • Podiums 61
  • Grand Prix 211
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (36)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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