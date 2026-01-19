Red Bull Racing officially kicked off its new era of partnership with American automotive giant Ford during a high-profile car launch in Detroit. The event was designed to showcase the RB22 and the team’s bold new visual identity, featuring a heavy "Ford Blue" influence on the team kit and livery. However, the high-gloss presentation was marred by a significant and painful oversight regarding the start number of their star driver, Max Verstappen.

The Number One Mistake

In a meticulously produced promotional video shared across social media, Red Bull’s leadership—including teambaas Laurent Mekies and technical director Pierre Waché—addressed the fans about the challenges of the 2026 season. However, keen-eyed viewers quickly spotted a major error during the footage of the car. Despite Verstappen losing his world title to Lando Norris last year, the video featured the number "1" prominently on the RB22 at several points, including around the thirty-second mark.

As Norris is the reigning world champion, he holds the exclusive right to use the number 1 for the upcoming season. Verstappen, having finished as runner-up, is required to return to a personal start number, and has chosen number 3 for this campaign. Seeing the number 1 still plastered on the Red Bull car was described by fans and media alike as a "painful mistake" that served as a stark reminder of the title they lost in the final rounds of the previous season.

A New Look with Ford Power

Despite the numerical blunder, the launch highlighted the deepening technical bond between Red Bull Powertrains and Ford. The RB22 features prominent Ford branding, and the team's staff, including race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and master strategist Hannah Schmitz, were seen sporting the new blue-themed attire. This partnership represents a massive gamble for Red Bull as they transition into becoming an independent engine manufacturer for the first time in their history.

While the start number error was an embarrassing social media gaffe, the team's focus remains on the immense technical challenge ahead. With new rookie Isack Hadjar joining Verstappen in the senior squad, Red Bull is banking on a mix of stability and fresh talent to navigate the 2026 regulation shift. The team will be hoping that their on-track performance is more accurate than their video editing as they prepare for the first tests of the new era.