user icon
icon

Red Bull Makes Embarrassing Start Number Blunder at 2026 Launch

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Red Bull Makes Embarrassing Start Number Blunder at 2026 Launch

Red Bull Racing officially kicked off its new era of partnership with American automotive giant Ford during a high-profile car launch in Detroit. The event was designed to showcase the RB22 and the team’s bold new visual identity, featuring a heavy "Ford Blue" influence on the team kit and livery. However, the high-gloss presentation was marred by a significant and painful oversight regarding the start number of their star driver, Max Verstappen

The Number One Mistake 

In a meticulously produced promotional video shared across social media, Red Bull’s leadership—including teambaas Laurent Mekies and technical director Pierre Waché—addressed the fans about the challenges of the 2026 season. However, keen-eyed viewers quickly spotted a major error during the footage of the car. Despite Verstappen losing his world title to Lando Norris last year, the video featured the number "1" prominently on the RB22 at several points, including around the thirty-second mark. 

More about Red Bull Racing McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

Jan 23
 US Customs Seizes Vital Red Bull Turbocharger in Airport Drama

US Customs Seizes Vital Red Bull Turbocharger in Airport Drama

Jan 22

As Norris is the reigning world champion, he holds the exclusive right to use the number 1 for the upcoming season. Verstappen, having finished as runner-up, is required to return to a personal start number, and has chosen number 3 for this campaign. Seeing the number 1 still plastered on the Red Bull car was described by fans and media alike as a "painful mistake" that served as a stark reminder of the title they lost in the final rounds of the previous season.

A New Look with Ford Power 

Despite the numerical blunder, the launch highlighted the deepening technical bond between Red Bull Powertrains and Ford. The RB22 features prominent Ford branding, and the team's staff, including race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and master strategist Hannah Schmitz, were seen sporting the new blue-themed attire. This partnership represents a massive gamble for Red Bull as they transition into becoming an independent engine manufacturer for the first time in their history. 

While the start number error was an embarrassing social media gaffe, the team's focus remains on the immense technical challenge ahead. With new rookie Isack Hadjar joining Verstappen in the senior squad, Red Bull is banking on a mix of stability and fresh talent to navigate the 2026 regulation shift. The team will be hoping that their on-track performance is more accurate than their video editing as they prepare for the first tests of the new era. 

Photos Red Bull RB22
F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar