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Verstappen on the Verge of Shattering Iconic Schumacher Records

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Verstappen on the Verge of Shattering Iconic Schumacher Records

Max Verstappen stands at the threshold of a new era in Formula 1 as technical regulations undergo a radical transformation. While questions linger about Red Bull Racing’s current standing in the hierarchy, one thing remains certain: Verstappen is within striking distance of shattering one of the most storied records in the sport’s history—one previously held by Michael Schumacher

Chasing the Legends 

Verstappen’s journey with Red Bull began nearly a decade ago. After debuting for Toro Rosso, he was famously promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, replacing Daniil Kvyat. In a debut that seemed plucked from a fairy tale, he capitalized on a double-Mercedes crash to secure his first victory. Since that historic day, he has evolved from a spectacular race winner into a four-time world champion. 

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Currently, Verstappen has secured 71 Grand Prix victories while driving for Red Bull. This total makes him the most successful driver in the team's history and places him among an elite group of only three drivers to have won more than 70 races for a single constructor. One spot above him sits Michael Schumacher, who achieved 72 victories during his legendary tenure with Ferrari—a feat once considered untouchable by the racing community. 

Beyond Schumacher: Targeting Hamilton 

If Verstappen secures just two victories this season, he will surpass Schumacher’s tally of wins for a single team. Once that milestone is cleared, his next target will be Lewis Hamilton. The British seven-time champion amassed 84 victories during his time at Mercedes. Because Hamilton has since transitioned to Ferrari, his Mercedes record is frozen, allowing Verstappen a clear path to potentially become the most dominant driver-constructor combination in Formula 1 history. For Verstappen, this year represents more than just a title defense; it is a pursuit of historical immortality. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Michael Schumacher Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
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Mercedes
98
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Ferrari
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McLaren
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5
Red Bull Racing
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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United States of America
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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